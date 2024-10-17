ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Maambukizi ya Virusi kwa Watoto Yanayosababisha Upele

Infection

Incubation Period*

Contagious Period†

Site of Rash

Nature of Rash in Children

Measles (rubeola)

7 to 14 days

From 2 to 4 days before until 4 days after the rash appears

Starts on the face around the ears and on the side of the neck

Spreads to the trunk, arms, palms, soles, and legs

Begins a few days after fever and other symptoms and lasts 3 to 5 days

Red and flat, then becomes raised and merges into larger red areas

Mildly itchy

Rubella (German measles)

14 to 21 days

From 1 week before until 1 week after the rash appears

(Except in newborns, who usually continue to be contagious for many months)

Starts on the face and neck

Spreads to the trunk, arms, and legs

Begins a few days after fever and other symptoms and lasts 3 to 5 days

Similar to measles rash but not as red and does not merge to form large red areas

Roseola infantum (exanthem subitum or pseudorubella)

About 5 to 15 days

Unknown

Starts on the trunk and usually spreads to the face, arms, and legs

Begins within a day after a high fever decreases and lasts for up to 3 days

Red and flat, not itchy

Erythema infectiosum (fifth disease or parvovirus B19 infection)

4 to 14 days

From before the start of the rash until the rash appears

Starts on the cheeks ("slapped-cheek" appearance)

Spreads to the arms, legs, and trunk

Begins a few days after fever and other symptoms and lasts 5 to 10 days

Red, raised, blotchy areas with lacy patterns

Can be itchy

Chickenpox (varicella)

7 to 21 days (most commonly 14 to 16 days)

2 days before the rash appears until all spots have crusted

Starts on the face and trunk

Spreads to the arms and legs

Begins 1 to 2 days after the start of fever and other symptoms and lasts 4 to 7 days

Small, red spots that become raised and form very itchy, round, blisters that then crust over

* The incubation period is the number of days between when a person becomes infected with a virus (or other infections organisms, such as bacteria) and when symptoms begin.

† The contagious period is the time period that an infected person can spread infection to others. Infections can spread during the contagious period even if people do not have symptoms.

