Baadhi ya Matatizo ya Kitabibu Yanayosababisha Kulia Kupita Kiasi kwa Vichanga na Watoto Wadogo
Cause*
Common Features†
Tests
Heart disorders
Heart failure‡ or an abnormal heart rhythm‡
Difficulty breathing, difficulty feeding, and excessive sweating
Often an abnormal heart sound detected during a doctor's examination
Chest x-ray
ECG
Echocardiography
Digestive disorders
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Poor feeding
Weight loss, poor growth, or both
Blood in stools
Rash
Stool tests
Symptoms that lessen when the formula is changed or (for breastfed infants) cow's milk protein is eliminated from the mother's diet
Possibly endoscopy, colonoscopy, or both
Hard, less frequent bowel movements that are difficult to pass
Sometimes apparent pain during a bowel movement
Sometimes tears (fissures) in the anus
A doctor’s examination
Symptoms that occur after feeding, including fussiness or crying, spitting up, or arching of the back
Sometimes a cough when lying down or poor weight gain
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes treatment with medications to suppress acid production (if symptoms are relieved, the cause is probably gastroesophageal reflux disease)
Sometimes x-rays of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth or a test to measure acidity or reflux episodes in the esophagus (called a pH probe or an impedance probe) or endoscopy
Incarcerated hernia‡
Red, swollen, tender bulge in the groin
A doctor's examination
Intussusception‡ (sliding of one segment of intestine into another)
Crying that occurs in bouts every 15 to 20 minutes with children often drawing their legs up to their chest
Later, tenderness of the abdomen when it is touched and bowel movements that look like currant jelly (because they contain blood)
Typically in children 3 to 36 months old
Ultrasound of the abdomen
Insertion of air into the rectum (air enema)
Volvulus‡ (twisting of the intestine)
Vomiting, a swollen abdomen, and/or tenderness of the abdomen when it is touched
Possibly blood in stools or no stools
An x-ray of the abdomen
Barium or air enema
Infections
Ear infection (otitis media)
Often cold symptoms (such as a runny nose and cough)
Sometimes fever
Ear pain
A doctor’s examination
Fever and lethargy or listlessness
Bulging of the soft spots (fontanelles) between the skull bones
Fussiness and irritability (especially when held), inconsolability, and poor feeding
A spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Often fever
Crying or complaints of pain with urination
Examination (urinalysis) and culture of urine
Injury
Broken bone
Swelling or bruising
Unwillingness to use a limb
Pain during bathing, changing, or a doctor's examination
X-rays
Corneal abrasion (a scratch on the surface of the eye)
No other symptoms
Examination of the eye after applying an eye drop that makes abrasions visible (fluorescein test)
Hair tourniquet
Swollen tip of a toe, a finger, or the penis with a hair wrapped below the swelling
A doctor’s examination
A head injury‡
An inconsolable, high-pitched cry
Sometimes a swollen area on the head
A doctor’s examination
CT of the head
Other causes
A tooth erupting or about ready to erupt, drooling
Sometimes sleeplessness or restless sleep at night
Sometimes mild fever
Symptoms that resolve after tooth erupts
Testicular torsion‡ (twisting of a testis)
A swollen, painful, red scrotum
Doppler ultrasound of the scrotum
A vaccine reaction
Recent vaccination (within 24–48 hours)
A doctor’s examination
* Medical disorders cause fewer than 5% of cases of excessive crying.
† Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
‡ These disorders, although rare, are life-threatening and require immediate medical intervention.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography.