Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Ugonjwa wa Mabaka kwenye Ngozi
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Acute hives (lasting less than 6 weeks)
Drugs (including medications) such as
Hives can start within minutes after the drug was used and can start up to 48 hours later
A doctor's examination
Foods that trigger an allergic reaction (food allergens), such as peanuts, nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, eggs, milk, and soybeans
Hives that start within minutes or hours after consumption
A doctor's examination, particularly the medical history
Sometimes allergy skin prick testing
Infections (rare causes)
Fever, chills, and fatigue
Symptoms of the particular infection
Particularly for parasitic infections, recent travel to a developing country
Tests depending on the suspected infection (suggested by results of the medical history and examination)
Diagnosis confirmed if hives disappear after the infection is eliminated
Hives that start within seconds or minutes after an insect bite or sting
A doctor's examination
Physical stimuli
For most stimuli, hives that typically start within seconds or minutes of exposure to the stimulus
For pressure on the skin, hives that start within 4–6 hours and affect only the area of the skin pressed
For sunlight, hives that affect only the area of the skin exposed to sunlight
A doctor's examination
Exposure to the suspected physical stimulus to see whether it triggers symptoms
Serum sickness
Hives that start within 7–10 days after injection of
May be accompanied by fever, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes, and abdominal pain
A doctor’s examination
Substances that trigger an allergic reaction through direct contact with the skin (contact allergens), such as latex or meat
Hives that start within minutes or hours after contact
A doctor's examination
Sometimes allergy testing
Transfusion reactions
Hives that usually start within a few minutes after transfusion of a blood product
A doctor's examination
Chronic hives (lasting more than 6 weeks)
Autoimmune disorders
Various symptoms depending on the autoimmune disorder
For systemic lupus erythematosus, symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache, joint pain and swelling, painful breathing, and mouth sores
For Sjögren syndrome, dry eyes and dry mouth
For urticarial vasculitis, hives that
For all autoimmune disorders, blood tests to check for abnormal antibodies
Sometimes skin biopsy
For Sjögren syndrome, a test that estimates the amount of tears people are producing
For urticarial vasculitis, skin biopsy
Cancer, typically of the digestive organs or lungs, or lymphoma
Weight loss, night sweats, abdominal pain, cough (sometimes bringing up blood), jaundice, swollen lymph nodes, or a combination
Various tests depending on the cancer suspected
Chronic idiopathic hives (diagnosed when no specific cause is identified)
Hives that occur daily (or almost daily) and itching that lasts for at least 6 weeks, with no obvious cause
A doctor’s examination
Blood and sometimes other tests, such as skin prick tests and exposure to various triggers, to rule out other causes
Drugs, including medications (same as those for acute hives)
Hives that occur in a person who has been taking a prescription, an over-the-counter, or an herbal drug for a long time when there is no other explanation for them
A doctor's examination
Sometimes allergy testing
Trial of avoidance to see whether hives disappear after the drug is stopped
Endocrine abnormalities such as a thyroid disorder or an elevated level of progesterone (a female hormone)
For thyroid disorders, difficulty tolerating heat or cold, a slow or fast heart rate, and shaking (tremor) or sluggishness
Occurring in women who take birth control pills (oral contraceptives) or hormone therapy containing progesterone or who have hives appearing just before their menstrual periods start and disappearing when periods stop
A doctor's examination
If a thyroid disorder is suspected, a blood test to measure thyroid-stimulating hormone
Small red discolorations of the skin that turn into hives and become raised when touched
Sometimes abdominal pain, easy flushing, and recurring headaches
Skin and sometimes bone marrow biopsy
Sometimes blood tests to measure levels of substances released when certain immune cells (called mast cells) are activated
Physical stimuli (same as those for acute hives)
For most stimuli, hives that typically occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to the stimulus
For pressure on the skin, hives that start within 4–6 hours and affect only the area of the skin pressed
For sunlight, hives that affect only the area of the skin exposed to sunlight
A doctor's examination
Exposure to the suspected stimulus to see whether it triggers symptoms
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
HIV = human immunodeficiency virus.