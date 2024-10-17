* Physical causes are responsible for only about 10% of cases of chronic abdominal pain. Most cases are functional abdominal pain. This table does not include all physical causes of chronic abdominal pain.

† Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

‡ For most people with chronic abdominal pain, doctors typically do basic blood and urine tests such as a complete blood cell count, blood tests to evaluate how the liver and pancreas are functioning, and urinalysis. Other tests are done based on results of these tests and the examination.