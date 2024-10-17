ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Ugonjwa wa Wasiwasi

Drug

Uses

Some Side Effects

Comments

Benzodiazepines

Alprazolam

Chlordiazepoxide

Clonazepam

Clorazepate

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Oxazepam

Generalized anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Phobic disorders

Sleepiness, memory problems, impaired coordination, and slowed reaction time

May lead to medication dependence

Most commonly used type of antianxiety medication

Promote mental and physical relaxation by reducing nerve activity in the brain

Begin to work quickly, sometimes within an hour

Should not be used with other medications that cause drowsiness

Buspirone

Generalized anxiety disorder

Dizziness and headache

Does not cause drowsiness or interact with alcohol

Does not lead to medication dependence

May take several weeks to start working

Antidepressants*

SSRIs (such as escitalopram)

SNRIs (such as venlafaxine)

MAOIs

TCAs (such as clomipramine)

Generalized anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Phobic disorders

Posttraumatic stress disorder

See table Medications Used to Treat Depression

See table Medications Used to Treat Depression

Other antianxiety medications

Buspirone

Generalized anxiety disorder

Dizziness and headache

Does not cause drowsiness or interact with alcohol

Does not lead to drug dependence

May take several weeks to start working

* Not all of the antidepressants listed work for all of the uses that are listed.

MAOI = monoamine oxidase inhibitor; SNRI = selective norepinephrine-reuptake inhibitor; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor; TCA = tricyclic antidepressant.

Katika mada hizi