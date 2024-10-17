Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Ugonjwa wa Wasiwasi
Drug
Uses
Some Side Effects
Comments
Benzodiazepines
Alprazolam
Chlordiazepoxide
Clonazepam
Clorazepate
Diazepam
Lorazepam
Oxazepam
Sleepiness, memory problems, impaired coordination, and slowed reaction time
May lead to medication dependence
Most commonly used type of antianxiety medication
Promote mental and physical relaxation by reducing nerve activity in the brain
Begin to work quickly, sometimes within an hour
Should not be used with other medications that cause drowsiness
Buspirone
Dizziness and headache
Does not cause drowsiness or interact with alcohol
Does not lead to medication dependence
May take several weeks to start working
Antidepressants*
SSRIs (such as escitalopram)
SNRIs (such as venlafaxine)
MAOIs
TCAs (such as clomipramine)
See table Medications Used to Treat Depression
Other antianxiety medications
* Not all of the antidepressants listed work for all of the uses that are listed.
MAOI = monoamine oxidase inhibitor; SNRI = selective norepinephrine-reuptake inhibitor; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor; TCA = tricyclic antidepressant.