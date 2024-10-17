Je, Uzuiaji Mimba Una Ufanisi Kiasi gani?
Method
Percentage of Women Who Become Pregnant During the First Year of Perfect Use*
Percentage of Women Who Become Pregnant During the First Year of Typical Use*
Hormonal methods (with estrogen and/or a progestin)
0.3%
9%
0.3%
9%
0.3%
9%
Injection of medroxyprogesterone acetate (a progestin)
0.2%
6%
Contraceptive implant inserted under the skin
0.05%
Same as perfect use
0.2–0.6%, depending on the type used
Same as perfect use
Barrier contraceptives
2% with external (male) condoms
5% with internal (female) condoms
18% with external (male) condoms
21% with internal (female) condoms
Diaphragm with spermicide
6%
12%
Cervical cap with spermicide
10–13%
8% (higher among women who have had children)
Contraceptive gel
7%
14%
Contraceptive sponge (which releases spermicide continuously)
9% for women who have not had children
20% for women who have had children
12% for women who have not had children
24% for women who have had children
Spermicide alone
18%
28%
Other methods
Copper IUD
0.6%
Same as perfect use
4% or higher, depending on the method
24%
Withdrawal method (coitus interruptus)
4%
22%
* About 85% of women become pregnant during 1 year of frequent intercourse if no contraception is used.