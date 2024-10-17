Baada ya Ujauzito na Kuzaa Mtoto (Kipindi cha Baada ya Kujifungua): Wakati Gani wa Kumpigia Daktari
Area
Symptoms
Possible Cause
Vaginal bleeding or discharge
If blood soaks a sanitary pad every hour for more than 2 hours
If very large clots (larger than a golf ball) are passed
If discharge smells foul
Bleeding (hemorrhage)
Temperature
If the temperature is 100.4° F (38° C) or higher
Urination
If urination hurts (not just stings) or women have an urge to urinate very frequently
If the bladder cannot be emptied completely
Lower abdomen
If pain or discomfort is felt in the lower abdomen (above the pubic area) after the first 5 days
Infection of the uterus or bladder
Back
If pain is felt in the back or side just under the rib cage, particularly if fever is also present or urination is painful
Kidney infection
Breast
If a firm lump is felt in the breast after engorgement has subsided
A blocked milk duct
If the breast is painful, swollen, or red or feels hot or tender
Mood
If any of the following symptoms persist for more than 2 weeks:
Incision from a cesarean delivery
If pain increases
If this area turns red or becomes swollen or hard to the touch
If there is any blood or fluid leaking from the incision
Wound infection
Leg or chest
If the leg is swollen or painful
If sudden, sharp chest pain occurs or chest pain worsens when inhaling
If breathing becomes difficult
General
If light-headedness, fainting, or shortness of breath occurs
A blood clot in the lungs
Severe anemia