Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections

In women with recurrent UTI, physical examination should include pelvic examination to detect manageable conditions, such as vulvovaginal atrophy, urethral diverticulum, fecal incontinence, and vaginal prolapse. Men with recurrent UTI should be evaluated for prostatitis, urethritis, and incomplete bladder emptying.

In women who experience ≥ 3 UTIs/year, behavioral measures are recommended, including increasing fluid intake, avoiding spermicides and diaphragm use, not delaying urination, wiping front to back after defecation, avoiding douching, and urinating immediately after sexual intercourse. If these techniques are unsuccessful, antibiotic prophylaxis should be considered. Common options are continuous and postcoital prophylaxis.

The use of cranberry products, in addition to other behavioral measures, may be considered another strategy to prevent recurrent cystitis. This approach is based on evidence suggesting that cranberry products may decrease the risk of simple cystitis in women with recurrent UTIs, children, and people susceptible to UTIs after intervention involving the bladder (1). However, there is insufficient evidence to support its use in older adults, pregnant patients, patients with bladder emptying disorders, and patients with impaired bladder emptying (2).

Continuous prophylaxis regimens typically range from 6 months to 2 years (3). Choice of antibiotic depends on susceptibility patterns of prior infections. Common options are trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole 40/200 mg orally once a day or 3 times a week, nitrofurantoin 50 or 100 mg orally once a day, cephalexin 125 to 250 mg orally once a day, and fosfomycin 3 g orally every 10 days. Fluoroquinolones are effective but are not usually recommended because resistance is increasing. Also, fluoroquinolones are contraindicated in pregnant patients and in children. ). Choice of antibiotic depends on susceptibility patterns of prior infections. Common options are trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole 40/200 mg orally once a day or 3 times a week, nitrofurantoin 50 or 100 mg orally once a day, cephalexin 125 to 250 mg orally once a day, and fosfomycin 3 g orally every 10 days. Fluoroquinolones are effective but are not usually recommended because resistance is increasing. Also, fluoroquinolones are contraindicated in pregnant patients and in children.Nitrofurantoin is contraindicated if creatinine clearance is < 60 mL/min. Long-term use can rarely cause damage to the lungs, liver, and nervous system. Methenamine has been shown to be efficacious in the prevention of UTI in older adults with creatinine clearance 60 mL/min. Long-term use can rarely cause damage to the lungs, liver, and nervous system. Methenamine has been shown to be efficacious in the prevention of UTI in older adults with creatinine clearance> 30 mL/min (4).

Postcoital prophylaxis in women may be more effective if UTIs are temporally related to sexual intercourse. Usually, a single dose of one of the antibiotics used for continuous prophylaxis (other than fosfomycin) is effective ( in women may be more effective if UTIs are temporally related to sexual intercourse. Usually, a single dose of one of the antibiotics used for continuous prophylaxis (other than fosfomycin) is effective (3).

Contraception is recommended for women using a fluoroquinolone because these medications can potentially injure a fetus. Although concern exists that antibiotics may decrease the effectiveness of oral contraceptives, pharmacokinetic studies have not shown a significant or consistent effect. Nonetheless, some experts still recommend that women who use oral contraceptives use barrier contraceptives while they are taking antibiotics.

In pregnant patients, effective prophylaxis of UTI is similar to that in nonpregnant patients, including use of postcoital prophylaxis. Appropriate patients include those with acute pyelonephritis during a pregnancy, patients with > 1 episode (despite treatment) of UTI or bacteriuria during pregnancy, and patients who required prophylaxis for recurrent UTI before pregnancy.

In postmenopausal patients, antibiotic prophylaxis is similar to that described previously. Additionally, topical estrogen therapy markedly reduces the incidence of recurrent UTI in patients with atrophic vaginitis or atrophic urethritis (3).