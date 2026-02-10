skip to main content
Cystoscopy

ByPaul H. Chung, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed ByLeonard G. Gomella, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised Modified Feb 2026
Cystoscopy is insertion of a rigid or flexible fiberoptic instrument into the bladder.

Indications include the following:

The main contraindication is active urinary tract infection (UTI).

Cystoscopy is usually done in an outpatient setting with use of local anesthesia (urethral application of 2% lidocaine gel) or, when necessary, conscious sedation or general anesthesia. Complications include UTI, bleeding, and bladder and/or urethral trauma.

Procedures with rigid cystoscopes that have better optics and larger channels allow for biopsy of larger tissue samples but need to be performed under regional or general anesthesia. Those with flexible cystoscopes are less invasive, can be done in the outpatient setting under local anesthesia, and are frequently used for initial diagnosis and ongoing monitoring.

Cystoscopy (Bladder Stones)
This image shows a cystoscopic view of several bladder stones (yellow spheres).

Dr. Arnold Rivera/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Cystoscopy (Bladder Cancer)
This cystoscopic view inside the bladder of a male with a transitional cell carcinoma shows a tumor (center) in the bladder wall.

DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
