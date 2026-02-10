Genitourinary Imaging Tests

Images taken after administration of water-soluble contrast agents highlight the kidneys and urinary collecting system. Nonionic iso-osmolal agents (eg, iohexol, iopamidol) are widely used; they have fewer adverse effects than older hyperosmolal agents but still pose a risk of acute kidney injury ( Images taken after administration of water-soluble contrast agents highlight the kidneys and urinary collecting system. Nonionic iso-osmolal agents (eg, iohexol, iopamidol) are widely used; they have fewer adverse effects than older hyperosmolal agents but still pose a risk of acute kidney injury (contrast nephropathy).

In urography, a radiograph is taken after IV, percutaneous antegrade or retrograde, or cystoscopic retrograde administration of a radiopaque contrast agent. Primary contraindications for all patients are iodine allergy and risk factors for contrast nephropathy.

IV urography (IVU) IVU (sometimes called IVP, for intravenous pyelography) has been largely superseded by rapid multidimensional CT and MRI with or without a contrast agent. When IVU is performed, abdominal radiographs are specifically timed to capture radiopaque contrast agents (administered intravenously) as they pass through the kidneys, ureter, and bladder. Abdominal compression may improve visualization of the renal pelvis and proximal ureters (with application) and distal ureters (after release). Additional radiographs at 12 and 24 hours after contrast administration may be indicated for detection of postrenal obstruction or hydronephrosis.

Percutaneous antegrade urography For percutaneous antegrade urography, a radiopaque contrast agent is introduced through an existing nephrostomy tube or, less commonly, through percutaneous puncture of the renal pelvis guided by fluoroscopy. Occasionally, a ureterostomy or an ileal conduit can be used. Antegrade urography is used in the following circumstances: When retrograde urography is unsuccessful (eg, because of tumor obstruction at the bladder level)

When large kidney calculi requiring percutaneous surgery must be evaluated

When transitional cell carcinoma of the upper collecting system is suspected

When patients cannot tolerate general anesthesia or the degree of sedation required for retrograde urography Complications relate to puncture and placement of the catheter in the genitourinary tract and include bleeding, infection, injury to the lungs or colon, hematuria, pain, and prolonged urinary extravasation.

Retrograde urography Retrograde urography uses cystoscopy and ureteral catheterization to introduce a radiopaque contrast agent directly into the ureters and renal collecting system. Sedation or general anesthesia is required. This technique can be used when CT and MRI with IV contrast agents are contraindicated (eg, in chronic kidney disease) or unavailable or when results are equivocal (eg, in end-stage renal disease). It is also useful for detailed examination of the pelvicaliceal collecting system and ureters to check for injury, stricture, or fistula. Overdistention and backflow from a kidney into the venous system creates back pressure that may distort calyces and obscure details. Risk of infection is higher than with other types of urography. Acute ureteral edema and secondary stricture formation are rare complications.

Cystography and cystourethrography In cystography and cystourethrography, a radiopaque contrast agent is introduced directly into the urethra and bladder through a catheter. In cystography, full and post-void images are obtained and provide information about structural abnormalities in the bladder and bladder leaks. Cystourethrography evaluates the bladder and the urethra and provides more details than other imaging studies for evaluation of the following: Vesicoureteral reflux

Urinary incontinence

Recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Urethral strictures

Suspected urethral or bladder trauma (eg, perforation) Voiding cystourethrography is done during urination and is primarily used to image the posterior urethra (eg, for strictures or valves). Adverse effects include UTIs and urosepsis.