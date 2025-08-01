Symptoms and Signs of Granuloma Inguinale

Sites of infection include the following:

Penis, scrotum, groin, and thighs in men

Vulva, vagina, and perineum in women

Anus and buttocks in patients who engage in anal-receptive intercourse

Face in both sexes

After an incubation period of about 1 to 12 weeks, a painless, red skin nodule slowly enlarges, becoming a raised, beefy red, moist, smooth, foul-smelling lesion. The lesion slowly enlarges, often ulcerates, and may spread to other skin areas. Lesions heal slowly, with scarring.

Secondary infections with other bacteria are common and can cause extensive tissue destruction.

Lymphadenopathy is uncommon.

Occasionally, granuloma inguinale spreads through the bloodstream to the bones, joints, or liver; without treatment, anemia, wasting, and, uncommonly, death may occur.