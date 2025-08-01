Chancroid By University of California San Diego Sheldon R. Morris , MD, MPH , Reviewed By Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Alabama at Birmingham Christina A. Muzny , MD, MSPH , Reviewed/Revised Modified Aug 2025 v1023622 View Patient Education

Chancroid is infection of the genital skin or mucous membranes caused by Haemophilus ducreyi and characterized by papules, painful ulcers, and enlargement of the inguinal lymph nodes leading to suppuration. Diagnosis is usually based on history and physical examination because culturing the organism is difficult. Treatment is with a macrolide ( azithromycin or erythromycin ), ceftriaxone , or ciprofloxacin . and characterized by papules, painful ulcers, and enlargement of the inguinal lymph nodes leading to suppuration. Diagnosis is usually based on history and physical examination because culturing the organism is difficult. Treatment is with a macrolide (azithromycin or erythromycin), ceftriaxone, or ciprofloxacin.