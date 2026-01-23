Passive Immunization

Human immune globulin (IG)

IG is a concentrated antibody-containing solution prepared from plasma obtained from healthy donors. It consists primarily of IgG, although trace amounts of IgA, IgM, and other serum proteins may also be present. IG very rarely contains transmissible viruses (eg, hepatitis B or C, HIV) and is stable for many months if stored at 4° C. IG is administered intramuscularly (IM).

Because maximal serum antibody levels may not occur until about 48 hours after IM injection, IG must be administered as soon after exposure as possible. Half-life of the primary IgG component of IG in the circulation is about 3 weeks.

IG may be used for prophylaxis in people exposed to or at risk of:

Hepatitis A

Measles

Immunoglobulin deficiency

Varicella (in immunocompromised patients when varicella-zoster IG is unavailable)

Rubella exposure during the first trimester of pregnancy

IG provides only temporary protection; the antibody content against specific agents varies by as much as 10-fold among preparations. Administration is painful, and anaphylaxis can occur.

IV immune globulin (IVIG) was developed to provide larger and repeated doses of human IG. IVIG is used to treat or prevent severe bacterial and viral infections, autoimmune disorders, and immunodeficiency disorders, particularly the following:

Subcutaneous immune globulin (SCIG) is also prepared from pooled human plasma; SCIG is usually intended for home use in patients with a primary immunodeficiency.

Adverse effects of IVIG may include fever, chills, headache, faintness, nausea, vomiting, hypersensitivity, coughing, and volume overload (1). Systemic adverse effects (eg, fever, chills) are less common with SCIG than with IVIG (2). Serious adverse effects, such as anaphylactic reactions, kidney impairment, thrombosis, arrhythmia, aseptic meningitis, hemolytic anemia, and transfusion-related acute lung injury, are rare with either IG formulation.