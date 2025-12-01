Human botulism immune globulin (BabyBIG) Human botulism immune globulin (BabyBIG)

Horse serum heptavalent antitoxin (HBAT)

Infants are hospitalized, and supportive care (eg, ventilatory support) is given as needed. Because the organism and toxin are excreted in the stool for weeks to months after symptom onset, appropriate contact precautions must be followed.

Treatment of infant botulism is started as soon as the diagnosis is suspected; waiting for confirmatory test results, which may take days, is dangerous.

Specific treatment of infant botulism is with human botulism immune globulin (BabyBIG), which, in the United States, is available from the Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program (IBTPP—call 510-231-7600 or visit the IBTPP web site). This antitoxin is derived from pooled human donors who have high titers of antibodies to A and/or B toxin.

HBAT is administered to infants < 1 year of age at 10% of the adult dose (1).

Antibiotics are not given because they may lyse C. botulinum in the gut and increase toxin availability.