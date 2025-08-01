Chikungunya disease is suspected in patients with sudden onset of fever and arthralgias who live in or have traveled to endemic areas.

Chikungunya virus RNA can be detected using RT-PCR, with testing recommended within the first 8 days of infection (1). Serologic testing for virus-specific IgM can be done for patients presenting more than 7 days following onset of symptoms, although antibodies may cross-react with other alphaviruses and with flaviviruses (eg, dengue virus), leading to a false-positive result.

Dengue and Zika viruses are transmitted by the same mosquitoes causing infections with clinical features similar to chikungunya disease and thus should be considered in the diagnostic evaluation (2, 3). It is important to exclude dengue virus infection, because proper clinical management of dengue can improve outcome.