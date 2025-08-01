Other Arbovirus Infections

Mayaro virus is an alphavirus in the Togavirus family and is transmitted by Haemagogus species mosquitoes.

Mayaro virus has been found in Central America, the Caribbean, and parts of South America. It is endemic in the tropical areas of South America (Trinidad, Suriname, French Guyana, Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, and Venezuela), with the greatest number of cases reported in Brazil.

Mayaro disease is a dengue-like disease with predominantly mild symptoms of fever, headache, myalgias, arthralgias, and rash. The disease is most often self-limited. Severe manifestations are rare, but chronic polyarthritis, hemorrhage, myocarditis, and neurologic complications have been reported (1,2).

Serologic tests cross-react with related arboviruses, complicating the diagnosis. Confirmation of positive serology by reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is needed.

There are no specific antiviral medications available for Mayaro, and treatment is supportive care for symptoms when needed (3).

Prevention of Mayaro disease involves avoiding mosquito bites and mosquito control. No vaccine is available.