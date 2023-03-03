When should I see a doctor for a headache?

See a doctor right away if you have a headache and any of the following warning signs:

Changes in your vision, weakness, drowsiness, confusion, loss of balance, or trouble speaking

A fever and stiff neck

A sudden, very severe headache that came on like a thunderclap

Tenderness at your temple (as when combing hair) or jaw pain when chewing

Cancer, AIDS, or a weak immune system

A worsening headache

Red eyes and halos seen around lights

See a doctor within a week if you have:

Headaches that begin after age 50

Worsening vision

Weight loss

Headaches that are getting worse or more frequent

If you are older than 50 years old, any new headache or change in old headache should be seen by a doctor. Older people are more likely to have a serious cause for a headache, and even common headaches may be more difficult to treat in older people.