What are the symptoms of migraines?

What are the symptoms of migraines?

You have pain in your head. Often the pain is pounding or throbbing and only on one side. But the pain can also be steady or on both sides. You'll also have other symptoms like:

The headache gets worse with moving around, bright light, loud noises, and strong smells

Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up

Having trouble concentrating

Migraines aren't dangerous. However, migraines are very unpleasant. Most people can't do their normal activities during a migraine. Many people have to lie down in a dark room until the migraine goes away.