What is an intracerebral hemorrhage?

Intracerebral hemorrhage is bleeding inside your brain. It is a medical emergency that often causes permanent brain damage or death.

An intracerebral hemorrhage happens when a blood vessel bursts in your brain

The usual cause is high blood pressure

It can be caused by an injury

The first symptom is usually a headache

You may become confused or go into a coma

Doctors will treat the problems that caused your bleeding, such as high blood pressure

People who have any symptom of an intracerebral hemorrhage should go to an emergency department immediately.