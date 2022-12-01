skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Overview of Brain Tumors

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is a brain tumor?

A brain tumor is a growth in your brain that may or may not be cancer. Brain tumors may start in your brain or may have spread to your brain (metastasized) from another part of your body.

  • Brain tumors can cause serious problems even if they aren’t cancer, because your skull is hard and there's no space for the tumor to grow

  • As a brain tumor grows, it pushes on your brain and raises the pressure inside your skull, which can affect your entire brain and be quickly fatal

  • Brain tumors cause different symptoms depending on where they are in your brain

  • Common symptoms include headaches, personality changes, loss of balance, trouble concentrating, seizures, and clumsiness

  • In older people, brain tumor symptoms may be mistaken for dementia

  • Treatments may include surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy

What are the symptoms of brain tumors?

Brain tumor symptoms may start suddenly or develop slowly over time. Symptoms include:

  • Headaches, especially if they happen more often or get worse when you lie down

  • Problems with mental function and mood, such as becoming withdrawn, moody, drowsy, or confused, or acting in ways that are a change from your usual personality

  • Feeling sick to your stomach and throwing up

  • Blurred vision

  • Dizziness, loss of balance, and clumsiness

  • Seizures

  • Being sleepy and confused

Depending on which area of the brain the tumor is in, it may affect:

  • Movement of an arm, a leg, or one side of your body

  • Speaking or understanding language

  • Your sense of hearing, smell, or sight

How can doctors tell if I have a brain tumor?

Doctors do tests such as:

Sometimes doctors can tell what kind of tumor it is from the MRI or CT scan. Sometimes doctors do a biopsy of the tumor (take out part of the tissue to look at under a microscope).

How do doctors treat a brain tumor?

Doctors treat a brain tumor based on where it is and the symptoms you're having. Unlike tumors in other parts of your body, whether a brain tumor is a cancer or not isn't as important. Noncancerous tumors can cause severe brain problems too. Treatments include:

If you have a very small, noncancerous tumor that isn't causing many symptoms, doctors may leave it alone.

End-of-life issues

People with cancerous brain tumors may quickly become unable to make decisions about their medical care and end-of-life needs. If you have a cancerous brain tumor, speak to a counselor or social worker to help you create an advance directive. An advance directive is a plan to let your loved ones and doctors know what kinds of medical care you want toward the end of your life.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID