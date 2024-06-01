Sinusitis is usually caused by a:

Viral upper respiratory infection (such as a cold)

The viral infection makes the tissue inside your nose swell. That's why your nose is stuffy when you get a cold. The swelling in your nose blocks the openings to your sinuses, which causes fluid to build up in the sinuses. Allergies also make the inside of your nose swell and can cause sinusitis.

Sometimes, bacteria get into the sinus fluid and cause:

Bacterial sinusitis

Chronic sinusitis is more common if you have: