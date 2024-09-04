What are the symptoms of tension-type headaches?

You have:

Pain in your head that feels like a band tightening around your head

Pain that is mild or moderate, not severe—the pain doesn’t usually stop you from your daily tasks

Tension-type headaches are different from migraines. With a tension-type headache:

Your pain doesn’t get worse with light, sounds, smells, or when you move around

Your headache doesn’t make you feel sick or throw up

There are 2 types of tension-type headaches, based on how often they happen:

Episodic headaches happen less than 15 days a month

Chronic (long-lasting) headaches happen 15 or more days a month

If you have episodic tension-type headaches, your headache may:

Start several hours after waking up and get worse later in the day

Last 30 minutes to several days

If you have chronic tension-type headaches, your headache may: