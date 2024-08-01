Screening for Sports Participation

People are commonly screened by their doctor before starting an exercise program. Doctors screen people who have medical disorders and also those who do not think they have any medical disorders. People without known medical disorders should typically be checked because some serious disorders do not cause problems until people exercise. People in the United States are reevaluated every 2 years (if high school age) or every 4 years (if college age or older). In Europe, screening is repeated every 2 years no matter what the athlete's age.

Doctors always ask people questions and do a physical examination, but they do testing only when the person's age and reported symptoms are cause for concern. Questions focus on 3 areas:

Symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, fainting or near-fainting, fatigue, and difficulty breathing, particularly when these symptoms occur during vigorous exercise

Family history, particularly any history of family members who fainted or died during exercise, or who died suddenly before about age 50

Use of certain prescription medications or performance-enhancing or illegal drugs

The physical examination focuses on listening to the heart with a stethoscope for heart murmurs that indicate a possible heart disorder with the person lying down and again while the person is standing and measuring blood pressure.

For younger people, doctors typically do not do any tests unless something abnormal is identified in the person's history or is found during the physical examination. Routine use of electrocardiography (ECG) screening of young athletes is not considered practical in the United States. However, if findings suggest a heart problem, doctors typically do ECG, echocardiography, or both.

For people over age 35 years, doctors may also do ECG and exercise stress testing before approving vigorous exercise.

If a heart disorder is found, the person may need to stop participating in competitive sports and undergo further testing.

Some people with severe heart disease, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, should not participate in competitive sports. However, most people with heart disease may participate in noncompetitive sports. Increased activity is directly related to better health outcomes such as a decrease in "bad" cholesterol levels (low-density lipoproteins), prevention of high blood pressure, and reduction of body fat. Regular exercise is routinely included in care plans for people with most forms of heart disease (cardiac rehabilitation).