People may have only a few symptoms or have severe and rapidly progressing heart failure and severe heart rhythm abnormalities. Symptoms depend on the cause of the myocarditis as well as the extent and severity of inflammation.

Heart failure symptoms may include fatigue, shortness of breath, and swelling (edema).

Some people may have an awareness of heartbeats (palpitations) or fainting. In some people, the first symptom is a sudden, severe abnormal heart rhythm.

When inflammation of the pericardium occurs along with myocarditis, people may have chest pain. Dull or sharp pain may spread to the neck, back, or shoulders. Pain ranges from mild to severe. Chest pain due to pericarditis is usually made worse by movement of the chest such as coughing, breathing, or swallowing food. Pain may be relieved by sitting up and leaning forward.

People with infectious myocarditis may have symptoms of the infection, such as fever and muscle aches before myocarditis develops. Medication-related or hypersensitivity myocarditis may be accompanied by a rash. Some people may have enlarged lymph nodes.

Myocarditis can be acute, subacute or chronic. In some cases, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy.