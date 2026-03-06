Biologic agents are medicines that are created by living organisms.

Before starting treatment with other biologic agents, people should be tested for tuberculosis, hepatitis B infection, and hepatitis C infection.

Infliximab, Infliximab, which is derived from monoclonal antibodies to tumor necrosis factor (called a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor or TNF inhibitor) and given intravenously, is beneficial for some people with ulcerative colitis. This medication may be given to people who do not respond to steroids or who develop symptoms whenever steroid doses are lowered, despite the optimal use of other immunomodulating medications. Infliximab, adalimumab, and golimumab are beneficial for people whose ulcerative colitis is difficult to treat or for people who depend on steroids. which is derived from monoclonal antibodies to tumor necrosis factor (called a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor or TNF inhibitor) and given intravenously, is beneficial for some people with ulcerative colitis. This medication may be given to people who do not respond to steroids or who develop symptoms whenever steroid doses are lowered, despite the optimal use of other immunomodulating medications. Infliximab, adalimumab, and golimumab are beneficial for people whose ulcerative colitis is difficult to treat or for people who depend on steroids.

Side effects that may occur with infliximab include worsening of an existing uncontrolled bacterial infection, reactivation of tuberculosis or hepatitis B, and an increase in the risk of some types of cancer. Some people have reactions such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, or rash during the infusion (called infusion reactions). Before starting treatment with infliximab or other TNF inhibitors such as adalimumab and golimumab, people must be tested for Side effects that may occur with infliximab include worsening of an existing uncontrolled bacterial infection, reactivation of tuberculosis or hepatitis B, and an increase in the risk of some types of cancer. Some people have reactions such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, or rash during the infusion (called infusion reactions). Before starting treatment with infliximab or other TNF inhibitors such as adalimumab and golimumab, people must be tested fortuberculosis and hepatitis B infections.

Vedolizumab Vedolizumab is a medication for people who have (1) moderate to severe ulcerative colitis that has not responded to TNF inhibitors or other immunomodulating medications or who (2) are unable to tolerate these medications. The most serious side effect it causes is increased susceptibility to infection. Vedolizumab has a theoretical risk of a serious brain infection called is a medication for people who have (1) moderate to severe ulcerative colitis that has not responded to TNF inhibitors or other immunomodulating medications or who (2) are unable to tolerate these medications. The most serious side effect it causes is increased susceptibility to infection. Vedolizumab has a theoretical risk of a serious brain infection calledprogressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) because this infection has been reported with the use of a related medication called natalizumab. (PML) because this infection has been reported with the use of a related medication called natalizumab.

Ustekinumab Ustekinumab is another kind of biologic agent given to people who have moderate to severe ulcerative colitis that has not responded to TNF inhibitors or other immunomodulating medications or who are unable to tolerate these medications. The first dose is given by vein and then by injections under the skin every 8 weeks. Side effects include injection-site reactions (pain, redness, swelling), cold-like symptoms, chills, and headache.

Adalimumab, golimumab, guselkumab, risankizumab, mirikizumab, (other biologic agents) are prescribed for moderate to severe Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis. For some of these medications, liver tests are checked before and during treatment to monitor for liver damage. Doctors also monitor the person for other symptoms, including injection site reactions, skin rashes, and viral infections. Adalimumab, golimumab, guselkumab, risankizumab, mirikizumab, (other biologic agents) are prescribed for moderate to severe Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis. For some of these medications, liver tests are checked before and during treatment to monitor for liver damage. Doctors also monitor the person for other symptoms, including injection site reactions, skin rashes, and viral infections.