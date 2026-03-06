Crohn disease is an inflammatory bowel disease where chronic inflammation typically involves the lower part of the small intestine, the large intestine, or both and may affect any part of the digestive tract.
Although the exact cause is unknown, an improperly triggered immune system may result in Crohn disease.
Typical symptoms include chronic diarrhea (which sometimes is bloody), crampy abdominal pain, fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss.
The diagnosis is based on a colonoscopy, video capsule endoscopy, and imaging tests such as computed tomography, or magnetic resonance imaging.
There is no cure for Crohn disease.
Treatment is aimed at relieving symptoms and reducing inflammation, and some people require surgery.
(See also Overview of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).)
Most commonly, Crohn disease occurs in the lower portion of the small intestine (ileum) and in the large intestine, but it can occur in any part of the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus and even in the skin around the anus. Inflammation of the ileum is called ileitis. When Crohn disease affects the colon, it is called Crohn colitis. Crohn disease affects
The small intestine alone (one-third of people)
The large intestine alone (one-third of people)
Both the small intestine and the large intestine (one-third of people)
The rectum is usually not affected, unlike in ulcerative colitis, in which the rectum is always involved. However, infections and other complications around the anus are not unusual. The disease may affect some segments of the intestinal tract while leaving normal segments (called skip areas) between the affected areas. Where Crohn disease is active, the full thickness of the intestinal wall is usually involved. Lymph nodes and other structures in the abdomen, such as the liver may also be involved.
Locating the Small and Large Intestines
The cause of Crohn disease is not known for certain, but many researchers believe that a dysfunction of the immune system causes the intestine to overreact to an environmental, dietary, or infectious agent. Certain people may have a hereditary predisposition to this immune system dysfunction. Cigarette smoking seems to contribute to both the development and the periodic flare-ups (bouts or attacks) of Crohn disease.
Several reports suggest that people who were breastfed as infants may be protected from developing inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis.
Symptoms of Crohn Disease
The most common symptoms of Crohn disease are
Crampy abdominal pain
Chronic diarrhea (which sometimes is bloody when the large intestine is severely affected)
Fever
Loss of appetite
Weight loss
Symptoms of Crohn disease may continue for days or weeks and may resolve without treatment. Complete and permanent recovery after a single attack is extremely rare. Crohn disease almost always flares up at irregular intervals throughout a person's life. Flare-ups can be mild or severe, brief or prolonged. Severe flare-ups can lead to intense, constant pain, fever, and dehydration.
Why the symptoms come and go and what triggers new flare-ups or determines their severity is not known. Recurring inflammation tends to appear in the same area of the intestine. It also may appear in areas near where a diseased segment has been removed surgically.
In children, abdominal pain and diarrhea often are not the main symptoms and may not appear at all. Instead, the main symptoms may be slow growth, joint inflammation (arthritis), fever, or weakness and fatigue resulting from anemia.
Complications of Crohn disease
Complications of Crohn disease include
Intestinal blockage (obstruction)
Perforation (rupture) of the bowel
Abscesses (pus-filled pockets of infection) in the abdomen
Fistulas (abnormal connecting channels between the intestine and skin or other organs)
Anal fissures (tears in the skin of the anus) and anal abscesses
Colon cancer (cancer of the large intestine)
Toxic colitis is a rare complication that can happen when Crohn disease affects the large intestine (colon). The large intestine stops its normal contractions and dilates, sometimes leading to peritonitis. People may need surgery.
Scarring due to chronic inflammation can cause intestinal blockage. Deep ulcers that penetrate through the bowel wall can create abscesses, open fistulas, or perforations. Fistulas may connect 2 different parts of the intestine. Fistulas may also connect the intestine and bladder or the intestine and the skin surface, especially around the anus. Although fistulas from the small intestine are common, wide-open holes (perforations) are rare. Fissures in the skin of the anus are common.
When the large intestine is affected extensively by Crohn disease, rectal bleeding commonly occurs. After many years, the risk of colon cancer (cancer of the large intestine) is increased in people who have Crohn colitis. About one-fifth to one-quarter of people who develop Crohn disease have problems around the anus, especially fistulas and fissures in the lining of the mucus membrane of the anus.
Crohn disease may lead to complications in other parts of the body. These complications include
Inadequate absorption of nutrients (malabsorption)
Deposits of the protein amyloid in several organs (amyloidosis)
When Crohn disease causes a flare-up of gastrointestinal symptoms, the person may also have the following:
Inflammation of the joints (arthritis)
Inflammation of the whites of the eyes (episcleritis)
Mouth sores (aphthous stomatitis)
Inflamed skin nodules on the arms and legs (erythema nodosum)
Even when Crohn disease is not causing a flare-up of gastrointestinal symptoms, the person still may have the following, entirely without relation to the bowel disease:
Inflammation of the spine (ankylosing spondylitis)
Inflammation of the pelvic joints (sacroiliitis)
Inflammation inside the eye (uveitis)
Inflammation of the bile ducts (primary sclerosing cholangitis)
Dusky purple skin sores that may contain pus (pyoderma gangrenosum)
Diagnosis of Crohn Disease
Blood and stool tests
Imaging tests
Colonoscopy
A doctor may suspect Crohn disease in a person with recurring crampy abdominal pain and diarrhea, particularly if the person has a family history of Crohn disease or a history of problems around the anus. Other clues to the diagnosis may include inflammation in the joints, eyes, or skin or stunted growth in a child. The doctor may feel a lump or fullness in the lower part of the abdomen, most often on the right side.
Blood and stool tests
No laboratory test specifically identifies Crohn disease, but blood tests may show anemia, abnormally high numbers of white blood cells (an indication of infection), low levels of the protein albumin, and other indications of inflammation, such as an elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate or level of C-reactive protein. A doctor may also do liver tests and check for nutritional deficiencies.
If diarrhea is present, a doctor may collect stool samples to exclude certain intestinal infections.
Imaging tests
People who have severe abdominal pain and tenderness often have a computed tomography (CT) scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of their abdomen. CT or MRI may show a blockage, abscesses or fistulas, and other possible causes of inflammation of the abdomen (such as appendicitis).
People who have had symptoms that recur over a period of time may have x-rays taken of the stomach and small intestine after drinking liquid barium (called an upper gastrointestinal [GI] series with small-bowel follow-through) or have x-rays taken after receiving barium as an enema (called a barium enema). Newer approaches include CT enterography or magnetic resonance enterography. Another way in which the small intestine can be evaluated is with video capsule endoscopy. In special cases, such as people with obesity or pregnancy accompanied by other serious disease, intestinal ultrasound may be used.
Colonoscopy
People who have little pain and mostly diarrhea undergo a colonoscopy (an examination of the large intestine with a flexible viewing tube) and a biopsy (removal of a tissue specimen for microscopic examination). If Crohn disease is limited to the small intestine, colonoscopy will not detect the disease unless the colonoscope is advanced all the way through the colon and into the last part of the small intestine where the inflammation most often resides.
This photo shows a small ulcer (arrow) in the intestine resulting from Crohn disease.
Treatment of Crohn Disease
Antidiarrheal medications
Steroids
Antibiotics
Aminosalicylates
Immunomodulating medications, biologic agents, and small-molecule agents
Sometimes surgery
Many treatments of Crohn disease help reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms. The general approach to medication treatment depends upon how severe a person's Crohn disease is.
General treatment approach to treating Crohn disease
Cramps and diarrhea may be relieved by taking loperamide or medications that stop spasms in the abdomen (ideally before meals). Methylcellulose or psyllium preparations sometimes help prevent anal irritation by making the stool firmer. People should avoid eating fiber during flare-ups or if they have intestinal blockage.Cramps and diarrhea may be relieved by taking loperamide or medications that stop spasms in the abdomen (ideally before meals). Methylcellulose or psyllium preparations sometimes help prevent anal irritation by making the stool firmer. People should avoid eating fiber during flare-ups or if they have intestinal blockage.
Routine health maintenance measures, particularly vaccinations and cancer screening, are important.
People who have severe disease may be hospitalized and given intravenous fluids to restore and maintain body fluids (hydration). Some people who have heavy rectal bleeding may require blood transfusions. People who have more chronic anemia may need iron supplements taken by mouth or given intravenously.
For people who have mild to moderate symptoms, an oral steroid such as budesonide (which may also be given orally or as an enema), an antibiotic, or an aminosalicylate (sulfasalazine) is often used first.an oral steroid such as budesonide (which may also be given orally or as an enema), an antibiotic, or an aminosalicylate (sulfasalazine) is often used first.
For people who have moderate to severe symptoms, oral or IV steroids, or one of many different biologic agents (infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab pegol, vedolizumab, ustekinumab, mirikizumab, risankizumab, guselkumab) sometimes with an additional immunomodulating medication (azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine, or methotrexate), are used. oral or IV steroids, or one of many different biologic agents (infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab pegol, vedolizumab, ustekinumab, mirikizumab, risankizumab, guselkumab) sometimes with an additional immunomodulating medication (azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine, or methotrexate), are used.
If people have an intestinal blockage, doctors do nasogastric suction and give fluids by vein. In nasogastric suction, a tube is passed through the nose into the stomach or small intestine, and suction is applied to the tube to relieve abdominal swelling (distention).
Finally, for people with life-threatening severe ("fulminant") disease, hospital admission is required; IV steroids or biologic agents (infliximab, adalimumab, or certolizumab) are used and surgery is often required., hospital admission is required; IV steroids or biologic agents (infliximab, adalimumab, or certolizumab) are used and surgery is often required.For people who have an abscess, doctors drain the abscess surgically or by inserting a needle under the skin and drawing out the fluid.
Antidiarrheal medications
These medications, which may relieve cramps and diarrhea, include diphenoxylate, loperamide, deodorized opium tincture, and codeine. They are taken by mouth—preferably before meals.These medications, which may relieve cramps and diarrhea, include diphenoxylate, loperamide, deodorized opium tincture, and codeine. They are taken by mouth—preferably before meals.
Aminosalicylates
Aminosalicylates are medications used to treat inflammation caused by Crohn disease. Sulfasalazine and related medications such as mesalamine, olsalazine, and balsalazide are types of aminosalicylates. These medications can suppress symptoms when they occur and reduce inflammation, especially in the large intestine. Typically these medications are taken by mouth. Mesalamine is also available as a suppository or enema but is rarely used for Crohn disease. Aminosalicylates do not work as well for relieving severe flare-ups.Aminosalicylates are medications used to treat inflammation caused by Crohn disease. Sulfasalazine and related medications such as mesalamine, olsalazine, and balsalazide are types of aminosalicylates. These medications can suppress symptoms when they occur and reduce inflammation, especially in the large intestine. Typically these medications are taken by mouth. Mesalamine is also available as a suppository or enema but is rarely used for Crohn disease. Aminosalicylates do not work as well for relieving severe flare-ups.
Steroids
Steroids (sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids), such as prednisone (taken by mouth) or methylprednisolone (given by vein [intravenously]) may dramatically reduce fever and diarrhea, relieve abdominal pain and tenderness, and improve appetite and sense of well-being in hospitalized people. However, long-term use of steroids causes side effects (see sidebar Steroids (sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids), such as prednisone (taken by mouth) or methylprednisolone (given by vein [intravenously]) may dramatically reduce fever and diarrhea, relieve abdominal pain and tenderness, and improve appetite and sense of well-being in hospitalized people. However, long-term use of steroids causes side effects (see sidebar). Usually, high doses are taken initially to relieve major inflammation and symptoms caused by sudden flare-ups. If the disease becomes severe, the person is hospitalized and steroids are given by vein (intravenously). The dose is then reduced and the medication is discontinued as soon as possible.
Another steroid called budesonide has fewer side effects than prednisone, but it may not be quite as rapidly effective and usually does not prevent relapses beyond 6 months. Budesonide can be given by mouth or as an enema.Another steroid called budesonide has fewer side effects than prednisone, but it may not be quite as rapidly effective and usually does not prevent relapses beyond 6 months. Budesonide can be given by mouth or as an enema.
As with steroids taken by mouth, the dose of steroids taken in enema or foam form (such as hydrocortisone) is reduced and gradually stopped.As with steroids taken by mouth, the dose of steroids taken in enema or foam form (such as hydrocortisone) is reduced and gradually stopped.
Doctors give vitamin D and calcium supplements to all people who take steroids.Doctors give vitamin D and calcium supplements to all people who take steroids.
Immunomodulating medications
Azathioprine and mercaptopurineAzathioprine and mercaptopurine are medications that decrease the actions of the immune system. They are effective for people with Crohn disease who do not respond to other medications and are especially effective for maintaining long periods of remission (periods of no symptoms). They significantly improve the person's overall condition, decrease the need for steroids, and often heal fistulas. However, these medications may not produce benefits for 1 to 3 months and may have potentially serious side effects.
The most common side effects of azathioprine and mercaptopurine are nausea, vomiting, and a general feeling of illness (malaise). A doctor closely monitors the person for other side effects such as allergic reactions, suppression of bone marrow (monitored by regularly measuring white blood cell counts), inflammation of the pancreas (The most common side effects of azathioprine and mercaptopurine are nausea, vomiting, and a general feeling of illness (malaise). A doctor closely monitors the person for other side effects such as allergic reactions, suppression of bone marrow (monitored by regularly measuring white blood cell counts), inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and sometimes liver problems. People who take these medications have an increased risk of developing lymphoma, a cancer of white blood cells, and some types of skin cancer (monitored by routine skin examinations).
Blood tests that detect variations in one of the enzymes that metabolize azathioprine and mercaptopurine and that directly measure metabolite levels often help the doctor ensure safe and effective medication dosages.Blood tests that detect variations in one of the enzymes that metabolize azathioprine and mercaptopurine and that directly measure metabolite levels often help the doctor ensure safe and effective medication dosages.
Methotrexate,Methotrexate, given by injection or taken by mouth once a week, often benefits people who do not respond to or who cannot tolerate steroids, azathioprine, or mercaptopurine. Side effects include nausea, vomiting, hair loss, liver problems, kidney failure, and rarely lung problems. A low white blood cell count can also occur, and thus people taking methotrexate are susceptible to infection. Methotrexate is teratogenic (dangerous to a fetus) and hence not used in pregnancy. Both women and men taking methotrexate should make sure the female partner uses an effective given by injection or taken by mouth once a week, often benefits people who do not respond to or who cannot tolerate steroids, azathioprine, or mercaptopurine. Side effects include nausea, vomiting, hair loss, liver problems, kidney failure, and rarely lung problems. A low white blood cell count can also occur, and thus people taking methotrexate are susceptible to infection. Methotrexate is teratogenic (dangerous to a fetus) and hence not used in pregnancy. Both women and men taking methotrexate should make sure the female partner uses an effectivecontraceptive method (birth control) such as an intrauterine device (IUD), a contraceptive implant, or an oral contraceptive. Doctors prescribe folic acid to decrease the side effects of methotrexate. . Doctors prescribe folic acid to decrease the side effects of methotrexate.
CyclosporineCyclosporine is given by injection in high doses. This medication may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease, but it cannot safely be used long term because of side effects such as kidney problems, infections, and seizures.
TacrolimusTacrolimus is given by mouth. This medication may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease. Side effects are similar to those of cyclosporine.is given by mouth. This medication may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease. Side effects are similar to those of cyclosporine.
Biologic agents
Before starting treatment with other biologic agents, people should be tested for tuberculosis, hepatitis B infection, and hepatitis C infection.
InfliximabInfliximab modifies the immune system's actions. It is derived from antibodies to tumor necrosis factor (called a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor or TNF inhibitor). Infliximab is given as a series of infusions by vein. This medication can be given to treat moderate to severe Crohn disease that has not responded to other medications, to treat people with fistulas, and to maintain response when the disease is difficult to control. modifies the immune system's actions. It is derived from antibodies to tumor necrosis factor (called a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor or TNF inhibitor). Infliximab is given as a series of infusions by vein. This medication can be given to treat moderate to severe Crohn disease that has not responded to other medications, to treat people with fistulas, and to maintain response when the disease is difficult to control.
Side effects that may occur with infliximab include worsening of an existing uncontrolled bacterial infection, reactivation of tuberculosis or hepatitis B, and an increase in the risk of some types of cancer. Some people have reactions such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, or rash during the infusion (called infusion reactions). Side effects that may occur with infliximab include worsening of an existing uncontrolled bacterial infection, reactivation of tuberculosis or hepatitis B, and an increase in the risk of some types of cancer. Some people have reactions such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, or rash during the infusion (called infusion reactions).
AdalimumabAdalimumab is also a TNF inhibitor. It is given as a series of injections under the skin (subcutaneous injections) and so does not cause the possible infusion reactions of a medication given by vein such as infliximab. People may have pain and itching at the injection site.is also a TNF inhibitor. It is given as a series of injections under the skin (subcutaneous injections) and so does not cause the possible infusion reactions of a medication given by vein such as infliximab. People may have pain and itching at the injection site.
Certolizumab is another TNF inhibitor. It is given as monthly subcutaneous injections. This medication works in a similar way as and causes side effects similar to those of infliximab and adalimumab.is another TNF inhibitor. It is given as monthly subcutaneous injections. This medication works in a similar way as and causes side effects similar to those of infliximab and adalimumab.
Vedolizumab and natalizumabVedolizumab and natalizumab are medications for people who have moderate to severe Crohn disease in which other medications have not worked or are not tolerated. The most serious side effect they cause is infection. Natalizumab is currently available only through a restricted-use program because it increases the risk of a fatal brain infection called are medications for people who have moderate to severe Crohn disease in which other medications have not worked or are not tolerated. The most serious side effect they cause is infection. Natalizumab is currently available only through a restricted-use program because it increases the risk of a fatal brain infection calledprogressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). (Vedolizumab also has a theoretical risk of PML because it is in the same class of medications as natalizumab.)(PML). (Vedolizumab also has a theoretical risk of PML because it is in the same class of medications as natalizumab.)
UstekinumabUstekinumab is another kind of biologic agent. The first dose is given by vein and then by injections under the skin every 8 weeks. Side effects include injection-site reactions (pain, redness, swelling), cold-like symptoms, chills, and headache.
RisankizumabRisankizumab is used to treat moderate to severe Crohn disease. The most common side effects are headaches, fatigue, common cold, and rare Candida (yeast) infections. Severe allergic reactions are very rare, but skin reactions at the site of the injection may occur.
UpadacitinibUpadacitinib is a type of small molecule called a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, and is taken orally to treat Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis. The most common side effects of this medication are acne, folliculitis (infections at the hair follicles), upper respiratory tract infection, hypersensitivity reactions, nausea, and abdominal pain. It can also increase the risk of developing blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
Side Effects of Selected Medications for Crohn Disease
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Aminosalicylates
Common: Nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue, fever, rash, and, in men, reversible infertility
Uncommon: Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), pancreas (pancreatitis), or lung (pneumonitis) and hemolytic anemia
Abdominal pain, dizziness, and fatigue are related to dose.
Hepatitis and pancreatitis are unrelated to dose.
Common: Fever and rash
Uncommon: Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis), and pneumonitis
For olsalazine: Watery diarrheaFor olsalazine: Watery diarrhea
Most side effects caused by sulfasalazine may occur with any of the other aminosalicylates but much less frequently.Most side effects caused by sulfasalazine may occur with any of the other aminosalicylates but much less frequently.
Steroids
Prednisone Prednisone
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, osteoporosis (decreased bone density), thinning of skin, mental problems, acute psychosis, mood swings, infections, acne, excessive body hair (hirsutism), menstrual irregularities, gastritis, and peptic ulcer disease
Diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to occur in people who have other risk factors.
MethylprednisoloneMethylprednisolone
Budesonide Budesonide
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, and osteoporosis
Budesonide causes the same side effects as prednisone but to a lesser degree. Budesonide causes the same side effects as prednisone but to a lesser degree.
Immunomodulating medications
Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, general feeling of illness, infection, cancer, allergic reactions, pancreatitis, low white blood cell count, bone marrow suppression, liver dysfunction, and increased risk of lymphoma
Side effects that are usually dose dependent include bone marrow suppression and liver dysfunction.
Interval blood monitoring is required.
Methotrexate Methotrexate
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal distress, headache, rash, soreness of the mouth, fatigue, hair loss, scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), low white blood cell count, and infections
People should take 1 milligram of folic acid daily.People should take 1 milligram of folic acid daily.
Liver toxicity is likely related to the dose and length of treatment.
Methotrexate also causes abortion and birth defects during pregnancy, so it is not prescribed for anyone who is pregnant or may become pregnant. People with the potential for pregnancy who are taking methotrexate should be using an Methotrexate also causes abortion and birth defects during pregnancy, so it is not prescribed for anyone who is pregnant or may become pregnant. People with the potential for pregnancy who are taking methotrexate should be using aneffective method of birth control.
Cyclosporine Cyclosporine
High blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, tremors, infections, seizures, neuropathy, and development of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system), headaches, leg cramps, and pins-and-needles sensations
This medication is mainly for people with fistulas.
Side effects become more likely with long-term use.
TacrolimusTacrolimus
Similar to cyclosporineSimilar to cyclosporine
This medication is closely related to cyclosporine and shares a number of its side effects.This medication is closely related to cyclosporine and shares a number of its side effects.
Biologic agents
Infliximab Infliximab
Infusion reactions, infections, cancer, abdominal pain, liver dysfunction, and low white blood cell count
Infusion reactions are potentially immediate side effects that occur during the infusion (such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, rash, hives, decreased blood pressure, or difficulty breathing).
People should be screened for tuberculosis and hepatitis B before initiating treatment.
Adalimumab Adalimumab
Pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), headache, infections, and cancer
Side effects are similar to those of infliximab except adalimumab is given under the skin (subcutaneously) and so does not cause infusion reactions.Side effects are similar to those of infliximab except adalimumab is given under the skin (subcutaneously) and so does not cause infusion reactions.
Hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include pain, rash, itching, and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
Certolizumab
Similar to infliximab and adalimumabSimilar to infliximab and adalimumab
Certolizumab works in a similar way as and causes side effects similar to those of infliximab and adalimumab. It is given subcutaneously.Certolizumab works in a similar way as and causes side effects similar to those of infliximab and adalimumab. It is given subcutaneously.
Some doctors prefer this medication over infliximab and adalimumab for people who are pregnant and/or nursingSome doctors prefer this medication over infliximab and adalimumab for people who are pregnant and/or nursing
VedolizumabVedolizumab
Infections, hypersensitivity reactions, and common colds
This medication has a theoretical risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).
NatalizumabNatalizumab
Infections and hypersensitivity reactions
Use of this medication is restricted because of a known risk of PML.
UstekinumabUstekinumab
Infections and hypersensitivity reactions
This medication is given only if treatment with another medication does not work.
MirikizumabMirikizumab
Increased risk of upper respiratory infections, cold sores, other infections, injection site reactions (pain, redness, or swelling), headache, joint pain
People should be screened for tuberculosis before treatment.
This medication should not be used in people with certain active infections.
Liver enzymes and bilirubin are checked before treatment.
Age-appropriate vaccinations should be completed before starting treatment. Live vaccines must be avoided during treatment.
RisankizumabRisankizumab
Infections, headache, fatigue, common cold
Most of these side effects will improve within a couple of weeks
GuselkumabGuselkumab
Hypersensitivity reaction, increased risk of upper respiratory and other infections
People should be screened for tuberculosis before treatment.
This medication should not be used in people with certain active infections.
Liver enzymes and bilirubin should be checked before and during treatment in people with inflammatory bowel disease.
Age-appropriate vaccinations should be completed before starting treatment. Live vaccines must be avoided during treatment.
Small-molecule agents
Upadacitinib Upadacitinib
Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections
Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
This medication may be given when there has been an inadequate response or intolerance to 1 or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (such as infliximab and adalimumab).
EtrasimodEtrasimod
Increased risk of infections, decreased white blood cell count
This medication is not for use in patients with history of heart attack or unstable angina, heart failure, stroke, and some heart rhythm problems.
Antibiotics and probiotics
The antibiotic metronidazole is sometimes prescribed for the treatment of abscesses and fistulas around the anus. However, when used for a long time, metronidazole can damage nerves, resulting in a pins-and-needles feeling in the arms and legs. This side effect usually disappears when the medication is stopped, but relapses of Crohn disease after discontinuing metronidazole are common.The antibiotic metronidazole is sometimes prescribed for the treatment of abscesses and fistulas around the anus. However, when used for a long time, metronidazole can damage nerves, resulting in a pins-and-needles feeling in the arms and legs. This side effect usually disappears when the medication is stopped, but relapses of Crohn disease after discontinuing metronidazole are common.
People should avoid consuming alcoholic beverages or products containing propylene glycol while taking metronidazole and should continue to avoid these substances for at least 3 days after metronidazole treatment is completed. People should avoid consuming alcoholic beverages or products containing propylene glycol while taking metronidazole and should continue to avoid these substances for at least 3 days after metronidazole treatment is completed.
Some other antibiotics, such as ciprofloxacin or levofloxacin, may be used in place of or in combination with metronidazole.Some other antibiotics, such as ciprofloxacin or levofloxacin, may be used in place of or in combination with metronidazole.
Some bacteria are naturally found in the body and promote the growth of good bacteria (probiotics). The daily use of probiotics, such as lactobacillus (typically present in yogurt), may be effective in preventing pouchitis (inflammation of a reservoir created during surgical removal of the large intestine and rectum).Some bacteria are naturally found in the body and promote the growth of good bacteria (probiotics). The daily use of probiotics, such as lactobacillus (typically present in yogurt), may be effective in preventing pouchitis (inflammation of a reservoir created during surgical removal of the large intestine and rectum).
Maintenance regimens
To help keep symptoms from returning (that is, to maintain remission), people who require only an aminosalicylate or antibiotic to achieve remission can continue to take these medications. People who were treated with a combination of medications, such as azathioprine, mercaptopurine, methotrexate, infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, risankizumab, upadacitinib, and/or ustekinumab, need to continue taking these medications to maintain remission. People being treated with steroids should have their doses gradually reduced and, if possible, a different medication used for maintenance. To maintain remission, people may need a combination of the medications mentioned here. To help keep symptoms from returning (that is, to maintain remission), people who require only an aminosalicylate or antibiotic to achieve remission can continue to take these medications. People who were treated with a combination of medications, such as azathioprine, mercaptopurine, methotrexate, infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, risankizumab, upadacitinib, and/or ustekinumab, need to continue taking these medications to maintain remission. People being treated with steroids should have their doses gradually reduced and, if possible, a different medication used for maintenance. To maintain remission, people may need a combination of the medications mentioned here.
During remission, doctors monitor people's symptoms and do blood tests. Routine x-rays or colonoscopy does not need to be done (except in people who have had Crohn disease for 7 or 8 years or longer).
Dietary regimens
Although some people feel that certain diets help improve their Crohn disease, diets have not been shown to be effective in clinical trials. Nutritional therapy may help children grow more than they might otherwise, especially when given at nighttime by tube feeding. Occasionally, concentrated nutrients are given intravenously to compensate for the poor absorption of nutrients that is typical of Crohn disease.
Fistulas
People with fistulas around the anus (perianal fistulas) are given metronidazole and ciprofloxacin. If these medications do not help people in 3 to 4 weeks, doctors may give azathioprine, mercaptopurine, or ) are given metronidazole and ciprofloxacin. If these medications do not help people in 3 to 4 weeks, doctors may give azathioprine, mercaptopurine, orbiologic agents. Cyclosporine is an alternative, but fistulas often recur after treatment. Tacrolimus may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease. People may need definitive surgery to prevent the fistulas from recurring.. Cyclosporine is an alternative, but fistulas often recur after treatment. Tacrolimus may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease. People may need definitive surgery to prevent the fistulas from recurring.
Surgery
Most people with Crohn disease require surgery at some point during their illness. Surgery is needed when the intestine is obstructed or when abscesses or fistulas do not heal. An operation to remove diseased sections of the intestine may relieve symptoms indefinitely, but it does not cure the disease. Crohn disease tends to recur where the remaining intestine is rejoined, although several medication therapies initiated after surgery reduce this tendency.
A second operation is ultimately needed in nearly half of the people. Consequently, surgery is done only if specific complications or the failure of medication treatment makes it necessary. Still, most people who have undergone surgery consider their quality of life to be better than it was before the operation.
Because smoking increases the risk of recurrence, especially in women, doctors encourage people to quit smoking.
Prognosis for Crohn Disease
Crohn disease has no known cure and is characterized by intermittent flare-ups of symptoms. Flare-ups may be mild or severe, few or frequent. With proper treatment, most people continue to lead productive lives. However, about 15% of people with Crohn disease are disabled by the disease and its complications.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that The Manual is not responsible for the content of these resources.