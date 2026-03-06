Azathioprine and mercaptopurine Azathioprine and mercaptopurine are medications that decrease the actions of the immune system. They are effective for people with Crohn disease who do not respond to other medications and are especially effective for maintaining long periods of remission (periods of no symptoms). They significantly improve the person's overall condition, decrease the need for steroids, and often heal fistulas. However, these medications may not produce benefits for 1 to 3 months and may have potentially serious side effects.

The most common side effects of azathioprine and mercaptopurine are nausea, vomiting, and a general feeling of illness (malaise). A doctor closely monitors the person for other side effects such as allergic reactions, suppression of bone marrow (monitored by regularly measuring white blood cell counts), inflammation of the pancreas ( The most common side effects of azathioprine and mercaptopurine are nausea, vomiting, and a general feeling of illness (malaise). A doctor closely monitors the person for other side effects such as allergic reactions, suppression of bone marrow (monitored by regularly measuring white blood cell counts), inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and sometimes liver problems. People who take these medications have an increased risk of developing lymphoma, a cancer of white blood cells, and some types of skin cancer (monitored by routine skin examinations).

Blood tests that detect variations in one of the enzymes that metabolize azathioprine and mercaptopurine and that directly measure metabolite levels often help the doctor ensure safe and effective medication dosages. Blood tests that detect variations in one of the enzymes that metabolize azathioprine and mercaptopurine and that directly measure metabolite levels often help the doctor ensure safe and effective medication dosages.

Methotrexate, Methotrexate, given by injection or taken by mouth once a week, often benefits people who do not respond to or who cannot tolerate steroids, azathioprine, or mercaptopurine. Side effects include nausea, vomiting, hair loss, liver problems, kidney failure, and rarely lung problems. A low white blood cell count can also occur, and thus people taking methotrexate are susceptible to infection. Methotrexate is teratogenic (dangerous to a fetus) and hence not used in pregnancy. Both women and men taking methotrexate should make sure the female partner uses an effective given by injection or taken by mouth once a week, often benefits people who do not respond to or who cannot tolerate steroids, azathioprine, or mercaptopurine. Side effects include nausea, vomiting, hair loss, liver problems, kidney failure, and rarely lung problems. A low white blood cell count can also occur, and thus people taking methotrexate are susceptible to infection. Methotrexate is teratogenic (dangerous to a fetus) and hence not used in pregnancy. Both women and men taking methotrexate should make sure the female partner uses an effectivecontraceptive method (birth control) such as an intrauterine device (IUD), a contraceptive implant, or an oral contraceptive. Doctors prescribe folic acid to decrease the side effects of methotrexate. . Doctors prescribe folic acid to decrease the side effects of methotrexate.

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is given by injection in high doses. This medication may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease, but it cannot safely be used long term because of side effects such as kidney problems, infections, and seizures.

Tacrolimus Tacrolimus is given by mouth. This medication may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease. Side effects are similar to those of cyclosporine. is given by mouth. This medication may help heal fistulas caused by Crohn disease. Side effects are similar to those of cyclosporine.