Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML)

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is a rare infection of the brain that is caused by the JC (John Cunningham) virus.

People with a weakened immune system are most likely to get the disorder.

People may become clumsy, have trouble speaking, and become partially blind, and mental function declines rapidly.

Death usually occurs within 9 months.

Imaging of the head and a spinal tap are done.

Treating the disorder that weakened the immune system may help people live longer.

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy results from infection by the JC virus. The JC virus is often acquired during childhood. Most adults have been infected with the JC virus but do not develop the disorder.

The virus appears to remain inactive until something (such as a weakened immune system) allows it to be reactivated and start to multiply. Thus, the disorder affects mainly people whose immune system has been weakened by a disorder (such as leukemia, lymphoma, or end-stage HIV infection [AIDS]) or by medications that suppress the immune system (immunosuppressants) or that modify the immune system (immunomodulators). Such medications include those used to prevent rejection of transplanted organs or to treat cancer or systemic rheumatic disorders, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) or multiple sclerosisantibody that targets cancer cells.

Symptoms of PML The JC virus appears to cause no symptoms until it is reactivated. Symptoms of PML may begin gradually and usually worsen progressively. They vary depending on which part of the brain is infected. The first symptoms may be clumsiness, weakness, or difficulty speaking or thinking. As the disorder progresses, many people develop dementia and become unable to speak. Vision may be affected. People with PML eventually become bedbound. Rarely, headaches and seizures occur, mainly in people with end-stage HIV infection. Death is common within 1 to 9 months of when symptoms start, but a few people survive longer (about 2 years).

Diagnosis of PML Magnetic resonance imaging

A spinal tap Unexplained, progressively worsening symptoms in people with a weakened immune system suggest progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the head is done. It can usually detect abnormalities that suggest the diagnosis. A spinal tap (lumbar puncture) is done to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid that flows through the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord). The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, which produces many copies of a gene, is used to detect the JC virus's DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid.