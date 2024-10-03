Aaron E. Walfish, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Education
- Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries