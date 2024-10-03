skip to main content
Aaron E. Walfish, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Gastroenterology

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries