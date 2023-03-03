Your digestive tract is the path that food takes through your body after you eat it. Food goes from your mouth (eating) to your anus (passing stool). Your intestine is the long tube in your digestive system that connects your stomach to your anus. It digests food and absorbs nutrients.

You have a small intestine and a large intestine. The small intestine, or small bowel, is very long with many coils. The large intestine, also called the colon or large bowel, is shorter and wider.

What is ulcerative colitis? Ulcerative colitis is a long-term disease that causes your large intestine (colon) to become inflamed. It doesn't affect your small intestine. Ulcerative colitis is one of two inflammatory bowel diseases. The other inflammatory bowel disease is Crohn disease. Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease

Symptoms come and go and include belly cramps, a frequent urge to pass stool, and bloody diarrhea

Doctors will look at your stool and use a viewing tube to look at your intestine

Doctors use treatments to control inflammation in your intestine, ease symptoms, and replace lost fluids and nutrients

Having ulcerative colitis for a long time increases your risk of getting colon cancer Ulcerative colitis may start at any age but usually begins before age 30.

What causes ulcerative colitis? Doctors don't know what causes ulcerative colitis. It may be due to a problem with your immune system that causes your intestine to overreact and become inflamed. Ulcerative colitis may run in families and is more common in Jewish people whose families come from Eastern Europe.

What are the symptoms of ulcerative colitis? Symptoms of ulcerative colitis come and go. A flare-up can be severe for a few days or weeks and then go away or at least get better for a while. For most people, symptoms continue to flare up on and off throughout their life. Usually, a flare-up begins slowly. Symptoms include: A strong urge to pass stool

Mild cramps in your lower belly

Blood and mucus in your stool A flare-up may be sudden and severe, causing: Violent diarrhea often with a lot of mucus and blood

Heavy bleeding from your anus

High fever

Belly pain Sometimes in a severe flare up, your large intestine swells up a lot and may develop a small hole (perforation). A perforation lets stool leak into your belly, which can cause a life-threatening infection (peritonitis). If you've had ulcerative colitis for a long time, you can have: Skin rash

Mouth sores

Joint pain

Red, sore eyes

Problems with your liver and gallbladder

Low blood count (anemia)

Weight loss

Increased risk of colon cancer

How can doctors tell if I have ulcerative colitis? Doctors will thread a thin, lighted tube with a small camera through your anus to look at your intestines (colonoscopy) to: Look at how much inflammation there is

Take samples of mucus or stool

Remove tissue samples from inflamed areas and look at them under a microscope (biopsy) Doctors may also do: Blood tests

CT (computed tomography) scan or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to help see what parts of the large intestine are affected Sometimes it's hard for doctors to tell the difference between ulcerative colitis and Crohn disease of the colon because many of the symptoms are the same.