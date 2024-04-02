Iron deficiency anemia results from low or depleted stores of iron, which is needed to produce red blood cells.

Excessive bleeding is the most common cause.

People may be weak, short of breath, and pale.

Blood tests can detect low levels of iron.

Iron supplements are used to restore iron levels.

Iron deficiency anemia usually develops slowly because it may take several months for the body’s iron reserves to be used up. As the iron reserves are decreasing, the bone marrow gradually produces fewer red blood cells. When the reserves are depleted, the red blood cells are not only fewer in number but also abnormally small.

Iron deficiency is one of the most common causes of anemia, and blood loss is the most common cause of iron deficiency in adults. In males and in females who have stopped having menstrual periods, iron deficiency usually indicates bleeding in the digestive tract. In females who have menstrual periods, menstrual bleeding is the most common cause of iron deficiency. Iron deficiency may also result from too little iron in the diet during times of increased iron requirements such as in infants, young children, adolescent females, and pregnant people. Decreased iron absorption in the digestive tract, called malabsorption, can result from a variety of disorders, of which celiac disease is the most common.

Symptoms of Iron Deficiency Anemia Symptoms of iron deficiency anemia tend to develop gradually and are similar to symptoms caused by other types of anemia. Such symptoms include fatigue, weakness, and paleness. Many people with severe iron deficiency anemia have pica. People with pica have a craving to ingest something, most commonly ice but sometimes a substance that is not food, such as dirt, clay, or chalk.

Diagnosis of Iron Deficiency Anemia Blood tests Once blood tests show a person has anemia, tests for iron deficiency are often done. With iron deficiency, the red blood cells tend to be small and pale. Blood levels of iron and transferrin (the protein that carries iron when it is not inside red blood cells) are measured and compared. Lab Test Ferritin Blood Test Lab Test Iron Tests The most accurate test for iron deficiency is a measurement of the blood level of ferritin (a protein that stores iron). A low level of ferritin indicates iron deficiency. However, sometimes ferritin levels are misleading because they can be falsely elevated (and thus appear normal) due to liver damage, inflammation, infection, or cancer.