Scientific studies suggest ginger is effective for pregnancy-related nausea and postoperative nausea and vomiting, but not for nausea caused by chemotherapy.

Some studies have shown that ginger moderately decreases knee and hip pain due to osteoarthritis, but other studies do not confirm that benefit.

For painful menstrual periods not caused by another disorder (primary dysmenorrhea), studies show that ginger powder may be beneficial.

Ginger is being evaluated for type 2 diabetes, and emerging evidence has shown a slight decrease in HbA1C (a form of hemoglobin that indicates average blood sugar levels).