Any single compound, including rhodiola, is highly unlikely to have such a broad range of health benefits. Thus, evidence is very unlikely to confirm such multiple benefits.

Studies in cells show that salidroside, a compound in rhodiola, might have beneficial effects on the brain and might kill brain cancer cells.

Studies in animals suggest that rhodiola could improve cognitive function, but these studies have important weaknesses.

The evidence from studies in people to show that rhodiola has the claimed health benefits is limited.

Most of these studies are small and of poor quality, and some of the evidence is contradictory.

Studies in people have not been conclusive, but have shown that rhodiola could possibly have the following benefits: