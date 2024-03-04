There is no scientific evidence to suggest that saw palmetto reverses benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Although well-designed studies did not show any benefit from saw palmetto for symptoms of an enlarged prostate gland, such as frequent urination, some evidence suggests that a specific chemical extracted from saw palmetto decreases night-time urination and increases the rate at which urine flows from the bladder.

Claims that it increases sperm production, breast size, or sexual vigor are unproved, as are claims that it has anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. There is no clear evidence that saw palmetto increases hair growth in people with male pattern baldness.