valerian root is available in capsule, tablet, and tea form.
Claims for Valerian
People take valerian mostly as a sedative and sleep aid, especially in parts of Europe.
Some people take valerian for headaches, depression, menopausal symptoms, premenstrual syndrome, irregular heartbeat, and trembling. It is usually used for short periods of time (2 to 6 weeks).
Evidence for Valerian
Studies have suggested that valerian improves sleep quality and shortens the time needed to fall asleep. For example, in one study, menopausal women with difficulty sleeping had better sleep quality when takingvalerian. However, whether valerian is effective for insomnia is still not proven.
There is not enough scientific evidence to determine whether valerian is effective for headaches, depression, irregular heartbeat, and trembling. There is now interest in studying valerian to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, and one study suggests that valerian has some effects that counteract obsessive and compulsive tendencies.
Side Effects of Valerian
Studies suggest that it is generally safe to give valerian at the usual doses. People who are driving or doing other activities requiring alertness should not take it.
Valerian is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding or children under the age of 3.
Withdrawal symptoms with long-term use have included tachycardia, irritability, and anxiety.
Liver toxicity has occurred.
Drug Interactions with Valerian
Recommendations for Valerian
Evidence on whether valerian is helpful for sleep problems is inconsistent, but due to the limited side effects and possible benefit, it may be worth trying for people looking to enhance their sleep quality. It should be stopped 2 weeks before surgery because of its possible additive sedation when given with anesthetics.
Valerian is generally considered safe for most people. However, pregnant or breastfeeding women and children under the age of 3 should not take valerian.
