Mouth ulcers, skin inflammation (dermatitis), and mild digestive upset may occur in people taking feverfew. Feverfew may cause taste to be altered and an increased heart rate. Feverfew is not recommended for children or for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. In pregnant women, feverfew may cause the uterus to contract and result in miscarriage. In addition, feverfew may cause allergic rashes.

Suddenly stopping feverfew supplementation may worsen migraines and cause nervousness and insomnia.

People with allergies to ragweed (hay fever) or other related plants (such as daisies, marigolds, and chrysanthemums) may also have allergic reactions to feverfew.

Due to potential bleeding, feverfew should be discontinued 2 weeks prior to surgery.