Nausea and Vomiting During Early Pregnancy

The most common causes of nausea and vomiting related to pregnancy are

Morning sickness (most common)

Hyperemesis gravidarum

The causes of morning sickness and hyperemesis gravidarum are unclear. It is possible that these symptoms are related to a rapid increase in the levels of two hormones in early pregnancy: human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is produced by the placenta early in pregnancy, and estrogen, which helps maintain the pregnancy. Also, hormones such as progesterone may slow the movement of the digestive system, possibly contributing to nausea and vomiting.

Prenatal vitamins with iron may cause nausea. Gastroesophageal reflux, often with heartburn, is common in pregnancy.

Occasionally, the corpus luteum, an ovarian cyst that is normal in early pregnancy, may cause the ovary to twist around the ligaments and tissues that support it, cutting off the ovary's blood supply. This disorder, called adnexal torsion, is not related to the pregnancy but is more common during pregnancy.

Rarely, severe, persistent vomiting results from a molar pregnancy (abnormal placental growth with or without a fetus due to an abnormally fertilized egg).