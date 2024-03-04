S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine (SAMe)

Scientific studies so far do not clearly confirm that SAMe has most of its claimed benefits and more research is needed.

However, in 2 studies reviewed in a 2002 analysis SAMe was shown to be as effective as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in treating functional limitations (but not pain) in people with osteoarthritis, and without the side effects common with NSAID use.

In some studies, SAMe used in combination with an antidepressant was useful for people who had depression that did not abate with treatment using a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), but this benefit was not confirmed in later studies.