Ginseng

ByLaura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

ginseng and Asian ginseng. American ginseng is milder than Asian ginseng. Ginseng is available in many forms, such as fresh and dried roots, extracts, solutions, capsules, tablets, cosmetics, sodas, and teas.

Siberian ginseng is not really ginseng and contains different active components.

Ginseng products vary considerably in quality because many contain little or no detectable active ingredient. In very few cases, some ginseng products from Asia have been purposefully mixed with mandrake root or with phenylbutazone or aminopyrine—medications that have been removed from the market in the United States because of unacceptable side effects.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims for Ginseng

People take ginseng mostly to enhance physical and mental performance and to increase energy and resistance to the harmful effects of stress and aging. Many take it to enhance sexual performance, including treating erectile dysfunction. Ginseng may reduce blood sugar levels and increase levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL)—the good—cholesterol. Ginseng may also improve immune function.

Evidence for Ginseng

There is no convincing evidence that ginseng enhances mental performance in either healthy people or those diagnosed with dementia.

One study found that ginseng

In one large but short study, ginseng improved quality of life, according to a subjective report. However, evaluating quality of life (and some other possible effects of ginseng, such as energy) is difficult because it is so subjective. In one study of people with diabetes, ginseng reduced blood sugar levels and improved mood and energy. Some preliminary evidence suggests that American ginseng may help relieve respiratory tract infections.

Side Effects of Ginseng

Ginseng has a reasonably good safety record. However, some authorities recommend limiting the use of ginseng to 3 months because of the possible development of side effects. The most common side effects are nervousness and excitability, which usually decrease after the first few days. The ability to concentrate may decrease and blood sugar may decrease to abnormally low levels (hypoglycemia). Other side effects may include headaches, allergic reactions, and sleep and digestive problems, breast tenderness, and menstrual irregularities. Because ginseng has an estrogen-like effect, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take it, nor should children.

Occasionally, there have been reports of more serious side effects, such as asthma attacks, increased blood pressure, palpitations or risk of abnormal heart rhythms, and, in postmenopausal women, uterine bleeding. To many people, ginseng tastes unpleasant.

Drug Interactions with Ginseng

Ginsengestrogen therapy, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs, used to treat depression), and medications that decrease blood sugar levels (antihyperglycemic medications, used to treat diabetes).

Ginseng may also increase the blood levels of certain medications. For instance, ginseng

If ginseng

Recommendations for Ginseng

Ginseng is not recommended because it does not provide any proven health benefit and has some risk of significant side effects and drug interactions. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not take ginseng.

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. National Institutes of Health's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Asian Ginseng

