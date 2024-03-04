Cannabidiol (CBD)

Three studies have shown that a pure CBD product, available by prescription only, reduces seizures in adults and children with 2 rare forms of epilepsy. In these studies, people were treated with the CBD product for 14 weeks while they continued to take other antiseizure medications. The CBD treatment decreased the numbers of seizures and reduced their frequency and severity.

Research on other health claims for CBD include studies in people that have been small and/or of poor quality.