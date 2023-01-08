Doctors ask many questions and look at the skin. Often, a person needs to undress so that the entire skin surface can be checked.

If no clear cause is found after checking the skin, doctors may do a complete physical examination to check for systemic causes. Testing may be necessary to diagnose certain systemic causes and sometimes skin disorders.

If itching is widespread and begins shortly after use of a drug or medication, that drug or medication may be the cause. If itching (usually with a rash) is confined to an area that was in contact with a substance, particularly if the substance is known to cause contact dermatitis, that substance is a likely cause. However, allergic causes of widespread itching can be difficult to identify because affected people have usually eaten several different foods and have been exposed to many substances that could cause an allergic reaction before itching develops. Similarly, identifying a drug that is causing the reaction in a person taking several drugs may be difficult. Sometimes the person has been taking the drug or medication causing the reaction for months or even years before a reaction occurs.