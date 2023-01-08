Itching can be very uncomfortable. It is one of the most common reasons people see doctors who specialize in skin disorders (dermatologists).
Itching makes people want to scratch. Scratching temporarily relieves itching but can damage the skin, sometimes resulting in more itching (the itch–scratch cycle) or infection (called a secondary infection). Over time, the skin can become thick and scaly (called lichenification).
Causes of Itching
Itching can result from
Skin disorders
Disorders of other organs (systemic disorders)
Disorders of the nervous system
Psychologic disorders
Drugs, medications, and chemicals
In many skin and systemic allergic disorders, itching is caused by histamine. Histamine is a chemical in the body that is stored in mast cells. Mast cells are part of the immune system, and histamine is involved in allergic reactions. When mast cells are stimulated by various allergens (substances that cause an allergic reaction), they release histamine. When histamine is released into the blood, it can cause many symptoms, including itching and inflammation. There are a number of other chemicals in the body that play an important role in itching, such as proteases and cytokines.
Skin disorders
The most common causes of itching are skin disorders:
Dry skin (see xeroderma and ichthyosis)
Atopic dermatitis (sometimes called eczema)
Allergic contact dermatitis (an allergic rash resulting from direct contact with a particular substance)
Hives (can be caused by a variety of skin or systemic conditions or drugs and chemicals)
Parasitic skin infections (such as scabies)
Systemic (bodywide) disorders
Several systemic disorders can cause itch without any visible changes on the skin (such as a rash). Systemic disorders are less common causes of itch than skin disorders.
Some of the more common systemic causes of itching are
Disorders of the liver or gallbladder, particularly when they cause jaundice
Hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland)
Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland)
Less common systemic causes include leukemias and lymphomas (blood cancers).
Disorders of the nervous system
Irritation of sensory nerves, for example, when a nerve is compressed, can cause itching localized to the part of the body supplied by that nerve. In contrast, some disorders that affect the nervous system may cause widespread (generalized) itching because itch neurons (one type of nerve cell) are too active or are less inhibited by other neurons. For example, in multiple sclerosis, nerve conduction is impaired because of an autoimmune process where the immune system attacks the fatty tissue that coats nerve fibers (myelin). This process makes the itch neurons less inhibited and thus more active. Itch that results from nervous system disorders is called neuropathic itch.
Psychologic disorders
Some people who have psychologic disorders may have itching for which no physical cause can be found. This type of itching is called psychogenic itching.
Drugs, medications, and chemicals
Drugs, including medications, and chemicals can cause itching when taken internally or when applied to the skin. Usually the itching is caused by an allergic reaction.
radiopaque contrast agents used when taking certain x-rays, can also cause itching without causing an allergic reaction.
Evaluation of Itching
Not every episode of itching requires immediate evaluation by a doctor. The following information can help people decide whether a doctor's evaluation is needed and help them know what to expect during the evaluation. Most conditions that cause itching are not serious.
Warning signs
The following may indicate that the cause could be serious:
Weight loss, fatigue, or night sweats may indicate a serious infection or a tumor.
Weakness, numbness, or tingling may indicate a nervous system disorder.
Abdominal pain or a yellowish discoloration of the skin and eyes (jaundice) may indicate a gallbladder or liver disorder.
Excessive thirst, abnormally frequent urination, and weight loss may indicate diabetes.
When to see a doctor
People who have weight loss, fatigue, or night sweats should see a doctor as soon as possible.
People who have any of the other warning signs or severe itching should probably see a doctor immediately.
What the doctor does
Doctors ask many questions and look at the skin. Often, a person needs to undress so that the entire skin surface can be checked.
If no clear cause is found after checking the skin, doctors may do a complete physical examination to check for systemic causes. Testing may be necessary to diagnose certain systemic causes and sometimes skin disorders.
If itching is widespread and begins shortly after use of a drug or medication, that drug or medication may be the cause. If itching (usually with a rash) is confined to an area that was in contact with a substance, particularly if the substance is known to cause contact dermatitis, that substance is a likely cause. However, allergic causes of widespread itching can be difficult to identify because affected people have usually eaten several different foods and have been exposed to many substances that could cause an allergic reaction before itching develops. Similarly, identifying a drug that is causing the reaction in a person taking several drugs may be difficult. Sometimes the person has been taking the drug or medication causing the reaction for months or even years before a reaction occurs.
Testing
Most causes of itching can be diagnosed without testing. If the diagnosis of a skin abnormality is not clear from its appearance and the person's history, removal (biopsy) of a skin sample may be necessary so that it can be analyzed.
If the cause of itching seems to be an allergic reaction but the substance causing the allergic reaction is not evident, skin testing may be necessary. In skin testing, substances that can cause allergic reactions on contact are applied to the skin in a patch (called patch testing).
If the cause seems not to be an allergic reaction or skin disorder, testing is done based on the person's other symptoms. For example, tests may be done for gallbladder or liver disorders, chronic kidney disease, thyroid disorders, diabetes, or cancer.
Treatment of Itching
Skin care
Topical treatments
Systemic treatments
The most important aspect of treating itch is to address the cause. In addition, other measures can help relieve itching.
Skin care
If itching is caused by dry skin, modifications to basic skin care are often very effective. Dryness is often caused by excessive bathing and washing. Skin care adjustments should include bathing or washing less frequently, using lukewarm instead of hot water, and using less soap.
Excessive rubbing of dry skin should be avoided, and a moisturizing cream should be applied after bathing or washing.
In addition, humidifying dry air (for example, in winter) and not wearing wool clothing can also help.
Topical treatments
Topical treatments are substances that are applied to the skin, such as creams and lotions. Most topical treatments are given to address the underlying cause of the itch, for example, a doctor may give a corticosteroid cream to people who have inflamed skin resulting from atopic dermatitis or contact dermatitis.
Corticosteroid creams, lotions, and ointments should be used only when the skin is inflamed, such as when a person has a rash. They should usually not be used when
The skin is infected.
An infestation is present.
The cause is systemic.
Exposure to ultraviolet light at a doctor's office or in the home (phototherapy) can often help lessen itchy skin disorders. It also often helps relieve itching without a rash (caused by various disorders) when other treatments are unsuccessful.
Systemic treatments
Systemic treatments are medications that are taken internally by mouth or by injection. They are used if itching is widespread or if topical treatments are ineffective.
an antiseizure medication, can help relieve neuropathic itch and itching caused by chronic kidney disease but can cause drowsiness.
Key Points
Itching can result from a variety of different causes, and each cause requires different treatment.
If the person has no rash or skin abnormalities, the cause may be a systemic disorder, a nerve problem, or a drug or medication reaction.
Skin care measures (such as limiting bathing, moisturizing the skin, and humidifying the air) help relieve itching when it is caused by dry skin.
Itching can usually be relieved by topical or systemic treatments.