Imaging studies

Sometimes, bone marrow biopsy

Before treatment is started, doctors must determine how extensively the lymphoma has spread—the stage of the disease. The choice of treatment and the expected outcome of treatment (prognosis) depend on a variety of factors, including the stage. An initial examination may detect only a single enlarged lymph node, but procedures to find if and where the lymphoma has spread (staging) may detect considerably more disease.

The disease is classified into 4 stages based on the extent of its spread (I, II, III, IV). The higher the number, the more the lymphoma has spread. Limited stage disease includes stages I and II. Advanced stage disease includes stages III and IV. In stages I and II, if Hodgkin lymphoma is present in an organ outside the lymph system, it is classified as stage IE or IIE. Bulky disease is the term used when there is a mass in the chest greater than 10 cm (about 4 inches) in diameter.

The 4 stages are subdivided, based on the absence (A) or presence (B) of one or more of the following symptoms:

Unexplained fever (more than 100° F [about 37.5° C] for 3 consecutive days)

Night sweats

Unexplained loss of more than 10% of body weight in the preceding 6 months

For example, a person with stage II lymphoma who has experienced night sweats is said to have stage IIB Hodgkin lymphoma.

Several procedures are used to stage or assess Hodgkin lymphoma. Basic blood tests, including liver and kidney function tests, tests for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and hepatitis C infection, and imaging with computed tomography (CT) combined with positron emission tomography (PET) of the neck, chest, abdomen, and pelvis are standard.

Combined PET-CT is the most sensitive technique for determining the stage of Hodgkin lymphoma and for evaluating the person's response to treatment. Because living tissue can be identified with PET, doctors can use this imaging technique to distinguish scar tissue from active Hodgkin lymphoma after the person has undergone treatment (although PET is not always accurate because inflammation can also be detected by PET).

If combined PET-CT scan is not available, a contrast CT scan of the neck, chest, abdomen, and pelvis and a bone marrow biopsy are done instead. Other tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain or spinal cord are done if symptoms of the nervous system are present.

Most people with Hodgkin lymphoma do not need surgery to determine whether the disorder has spread to the abdomen because of the accuracy of the PET scan and the fact that all people receive chemotherapy, which treats the lymphoma no matter where it is located.