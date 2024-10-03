Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD
Specialities and Expertise
- Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology
Education
- Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
- Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Allergy
- American Board of Dermatology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
Manual Chapters and Commentaries