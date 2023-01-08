This type of dermatitis, which accounts for most cases of contact dermatitis, occurs when a toxic or chemical substance comes in contact with the skin and causes direct damage to the skin. Irritant contact dermatitis can be more painful than itchy.

Irritating substances include

Acids

Alkalis (such as drain cleaners)

Solvents (such as acetone in nail polish remover)

Strong soaps and detergents

Plants (such as poinsettias and peppers)

Constant moisture from body fluids (such as urine and saliva)

Some of these substances are extremely irritating and cause skin changes within a few minutes, whereas others are less irritating or require longer exposure. Even very mild soaps and detergents may irritate the skin of some people after frequent or prolonged contact.

People vary in the sensitivity of their skin to irritants. The person's age (very young or very old) and environment (low humidity or high temperature) are other factors that influence whether irritant contact dermatitis develops.

People may also develop dermatitis from many of the materials they touch while at work (occupational dermatitis). It can occur immediately after an exposure or it can take a long time and repeated exposures to occur.

Sometimes irritant contact dermatitis results only after a person touches certain substances or ingests them and then exposes the skin to sunlight (phototoxic contact dermatitis—see Chemical photosensitivity). Regardless of whether the substance was touched or ingested, the rash develops only on the skin exposed to sunlight. Such substances include