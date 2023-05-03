When should I see a doctor about itching?

See a doctor right away if you have itching and any of these warning signs:

Pain in your belly

Yellowing of your skin and eyes

Feeling very thirsty, urinating (peeing) a lot, and losing weight

Call an ambulance or go to the emergency room right away if you have trouble breathing or feel faint. That could mean you're having a serious allergic reaction.

See a doctor in a week or so if you have: