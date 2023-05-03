Itching is an uncomfortable feeling on your skin that makes you want to scratch.
Itching can be caused by many different skin problems
Itching can also be caused by an allergic reaction or a disorder that affects your whole body
You may itch in only one spot or all over depending on the cause
Scratching can make itching worse and damage your skin
Bathing less often, using lotions or creams, and using a humidifier at home or work may help you itch less
Other treatments depend on the cause
What causes itching?
Itching is usually caused by skin problems, such as:
Dry skin, especially in older people
Rashes, such as eczema, sometimes called atopic dermatitis
Bug bites
Allergic reaction to things that touch the skin, such as poison ivy
Skin infections caused by a fungus or parasite
Sometimes, itching is caused by problems inside your body, such as:
Allergic reactions to certain foods or drugs
Liver or gallbladder problems that make your eyes and skin yellow (jaundice)
When should I see a doctor about itching?
See a doctor right away if you have itching and any of these warning signs:
Pain in your belly
Yellowing of your skin and eyes
Feeling very thirsty, urinating (peeing) a lot, and losing weight
Call an ambulance or go to the emergency room right away if you have trouble breathing or feel faint. That could mean you're having a serious allergic reaction.
See a doctor in a week or so if you have:
Severe itching
A rash that's getting worse or spreading
Itching and weight loss, extreme tiredness, or sweating in bed at night
What will happen at my doctor visit?
Doctors will ask about your symptoms and look at your skin. Most of the time, doctors can tell what's causing your itching without doing tests.
Sometimes doctors may do tests such as:
Taking a sample of your skin to look at (a biopsy)
Tests to see if you have a problem in another part of your body that's causing the itching
How do doctors treat itching?
Doctors treat the problem that causes you to itch. Doctors may also tell you to:
Avoid anything that may be causing the itching or making it worse
Bathe less often and use cool water instead of hot
Use moisturizing lotions or creams
Humidify the air in your home or work
Not wear tight or wool clothes
Take antihistamine pills (medicines that help relieve itching)
Antihistamine pills can make you sleepy, particularly if you're older. Be careful about using them if you have to drive or use power tools. On the other hand, antihistamines may help you sleep at night.