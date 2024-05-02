Chronic Abdominal Pain and Recurring Abdominal Pain

Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the pain and the tests that may need to be done (see table Physical Causes and Features of Chronic Abdominal Pain).

Doctors ask particularly about activities (such as eating, urinating, or having a bowel movement) that relieve or worsen the pain. Whether the pain or other digestive upset occurs after eating or drinking dairy products is important because lactose intolerance is common, especially among people of African, Hispanic, Asian (particularly East Asian countries), and American Indian heritage. Doctors also ask about other symptoms (such as vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation), about diet, and about any surgery involving the abdomen, medications used, and previous tests and treatments for the pain. Whether any family members have disorders that cause abdominal pain is also important.

Doctors also ask about a person's diet because ingesting large amounts of cola beverages, fruit juices (which may contain significant quantities of the sugars fructose and sorbitol), or gas-producing foods (such as beans, onions, cabbage, and cauliflower) can sometimes be the cause of otherwise puzzling abdominal pain.

The physical examination is focused particularly on the abdomen to identify any tender areas, masses, or enlarged organs. Usually, a rectal examination is done, and the doctor tests the stool for blood. A pelvic examination is also done in women.

Doctors note whether the skin looks yellow (jaundice) and whether people have a rash or swelling in the legs.

Between the initial visit and follow-up visits, people are often asked to record information about the pain, bowel movements, diet, any activities that seem to trigger pain, any remedies tried, and the effects of the remedies.