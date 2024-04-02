Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

The cause of IBS is not clear. In many people with IBS, the digestive tract is especially sensitive to stimuli. People may experience discomfort caused by intestinal gas or contractions that other people do not find distressing. Although the changes in bowel movements that occur with IBS might seem to be related to abnormal intestinal contractions, not all people with IBS have abnormal contractions, and in many of those who do, the abnormal contractions do not always coincide with symptoms. In some people, symptoms of IBS begin after an episode of gastroenteritis.

For some people, high-calorie meals or a high-fat diet may be a trigger.

For other people, wheat, dairy products, beans, chocolate, coffee, tea, some artificial sweeteners, certain vegetables (such as asparagus or broccoli), or stone fruits (such as apricots) seem to aggravate the symptoms. These foods contain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed by the small intestine. The carbohydrates become fermented by bacteria in the intestine, which causes gas, bloating, and cramping. Because many food products contain several ingredients, it may be difficult to identify the specific trigger.

Other people find that eating too quickly or eating after too long a period without food stimulates a flare-up (a bout or attack). However, the relationship is often inconsistent.

Emotional factors (for example, stress, anxiety, depression, and fear), viral illnesses, or hormones may trigger or worsen a flare-up of IBS.

People do not always get symptoms after a usual trigger, and symptoms often appear without any obvious trigger. It is not clear how all the triggers relate to the cause of IBS.