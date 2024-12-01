A rash of small spots that look like bruises or reddish purple or brown bumps (purpura) appear on the feet, legs, and, occasionally, the trunk and arms in people with immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis. The rash may at first look like hives that have lumped together. After a few days or weeks, new spots and bumps may appear, sometimes on the trunk too. Most children also have a fever and achy, tender, and swollen joints, including the ankles, knees, hips, wrists, and elbows.

Crampy abdominal pain and tenderness, nausea, vomiting, tarry black stools (melena), and diarrhea are common. Stools or urine may contain blood. Rarely, the intestine slides into itself, like a collapsible telescope. This complication, called intussusception, can cause sudden stomach pain and vomiting because the intestine is blocked.

Symptoms usually resolve after about 4 weeks but often return at least once after a few weeks. Most people recover completely. Rarely, chronic kidney disease develops.

In adults, intussusception is rare and chronic kidney disease is more common than in children.