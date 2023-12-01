skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
HealthDay
HEALTHY LIVING

Hypnotherapy

ByDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Hypnotherapy is a type of mind-body medicine. In hypnotherapy (hypnosis), people are guided into an advanced state of relaxation and heightened attention. Hypnotized people become absorbed in the images suggested by the hypnotherapist and are able to suspend disbelief. For people who can focus their attention and become more open to suggestion, hypnotherapy can be used to help people change their behavior and thus improve their health.

Some people are able to learn to hypnotize themselves.

The mechanism of hypnotherapy is poorly understood from a scientific standpoint.

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

Medicinal Uses of Hypnotherapy

Hypnotherapy may be used in treating many conditions and symptoms in which psychologic factors can influence physical symptoms:

  • Hot flashes

  • Phobias

  • Certain pain syndromes

  • Sleep disorders

  • Substance use disorders

  • Depression

  • Some skin disorders (such as warts)

  • Anxiety

Hypnotherapy has been used with some success to help people stop smoking and lose weight. It can reduce pain and anxiety during medical procedures in adults and children and may help reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, and asthma. Hypnotherapy may also help lessen anxiety and improve quality of life in people with cancer.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.