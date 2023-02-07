Ovarian Cysts and Other Benign Ovarian Masses

Functional cysts form from the fluid-filled cavities (follicles) in the ovaries. Each follicle contains one egg. Usually, during each menstrual cycle, one follicle releases one egg, and the follicle goes away after the egg is released. However, if an egg is not released, the follicle may continue to enlarge, forming a larger cyst.

About one third of premenopausal women develop a cyst. Functional cysts seldom develop after menopause.

There are two types of functional cysts:

Follicular cysts: These cysts form as the egg is developing in the follicle.

Corpus luteum cysts: These cysts develop from the structure that forms after the follicle ruptures and releases its egg. This structure is called the corpus luteum. Corpus luteum cysts may bleed, causing the ovary to bulge, or they may rupture. If the cyst ruptures, fluids escape into spaces in the abdomen (the abdominal cavity) and may cause severe pain.

Most functional cysts are less than about 2/3 inch (1.5 centimeters) in diameter. A few are 2 inches (5 centimeters) or more.

Functional cysts usually disappear on their own after a few days or weeks.