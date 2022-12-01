Інші речовини, якими часто зловживають

Erythropoietin and darbepoetin are typically used to increase production of red blood cells in people with certain kinds of anemia. These drugs may be taken by athletes to increase red cell production in order to increase the cells' oxygen-carrying capacity, which can enhance performance especially in endurance events.

Using erythropoietin or darbepoetin without medical need may alter normal regulation of red blood cell production, so that red blood cell production suddenly decreases when these drugs are stopped.